Senior Jamari Adams-Peterson posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday night to lead West Bladen to a 68-36 boys’ basketball victory over Red Springs in Southeastern Conference action.

“We did some good stuff, but we were sporadic,” said West Bladen coach Travis Pait. “We were good in spurts then we had some bad spurts. Keonta (Hill) gave us a lot of energy.” Hill finished with nine points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Tylik McCall led West Bladen (11-5, 3-0 Southeastern) with 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and two blocks. Adams-Peterson connected on 5 of 8 shots from the field and drained four 3-pointers. Kendell Lessane pumped in 13 points and snared five rebounds.

Hill stole the ball and sent an assist to Lessane for a lay-up that began the game. McCall buried a long 3-ball and Jessup banged in a rebound for a quick 7-0 lead.

Knight freshman Carnell Lewis raced for a lay-up in transition before Naxany Johnson’s follow shot and Jeremiah Chavis’ 3-ball rallied the Red Devils to within 9-6.

Hill answered with a 3-ball, and McCall drove for a lay-up then pulled up for an elbow jumper and a 16-6 lead. Lesane sank 2 free throws, before McCall bombed in a long 3-ball then popped in a 10-foot turn-around for a 23-8 West lead at the quarter break.

Adams-Peterson started the 2nd period with an assist to Hill for a lay-up. McCall drained another 3-pointer, Hill tossed in a follow shot, and Lewis turned a Pait assist into a lay-up and a 32-10 lead.

McCall flipped in a lay-up then delivered an assist to Adams-Peterson for a lay-up and a 49-18 halftime lead.

Chavis led Red Springs (3-12, 1-2 Southeastern) with 15 points.

In the junior varsity game, Isaiah Minus poured in 19 points to lead West Bladen (7-3, 3-0 Southeastern) to a 55-41 victory.

Minus tossed in two baskets and two free throws and teammate Isaiah Lloyd popped in a basket and two free throws as West grabbed a 12-6 first period and Red Springs wasn’t able to come back.

Lloyd finished with 8 points for the winners.

Colin Brayboy bombed in five 3-pointers and totaled 17 points to lead the Red Devils.

VARSITY BOYS: WEST BLADEN 68, RED SPRINGS 36

Red Springs (36) — Kylee Thames, Jeremiah Chavis 15, Naxary Johnson 6, Khalif Brown 11, Jadien Brown 2, Tre Bratcher, Jaiden Blue 2, Zack Baker, Gordan Mitchell, Josiah Locklear, Zaydan Cummings.

West Bladen (68) — Jackson Pait, Demarion Bryant 2, Keon Whittington, Tylik McCall 17, Kendell Lessane 13, Keonta Hill 9, Jaquan Lesane 2, Jamari Adams-Peterson 16, Carnell Lewis 4, Isaiah Robinson, Ethan Bourhill, Ahmbrie Cooper 3, Cyncere Jessup 2, Blake Britt, Justin Spaulding.

JV BOYS: WEST BLADEN 55, RED SPRINGS 41

Red Springs (41) — Bryon Mcalvon 4, Landon McLawn, Colin Brayboy 17, O Bryant 4, Kamdyn West 1, Lucas Ammons, Rico Conrad, Aston Chavis, Joe Thomas 15, Doc Purdie.

West Bladen (55) — Parker Bourhill 1, Drake Gause, Isaiah Minus 19, Nehemiah Cordova, Ussiah Gause, Gaston Russ 4, Sincere McKinley 6, Isaiah Lloyd 8, Mark’kus Bass 6, Sterling Davis, Shyron Thompson 7, Jeremiah Bryan, Rylan Bordeaux 4.

Boys’ Basketball Southeastern Conf All Team W-L W-L West Bladen 3-0 11-5 South Brunswick 2-0 10-4 Fairmont 1-1 5-9 Red Springs 1-2 3-12 Whiteville 0-2 6-7 South Columbus 0-2 5-6

