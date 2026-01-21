East Columbus scored the final seven points Tuesday night and beat East Bladen 47-36 in a Carolina Conference girls’ basketball game played on Patty Evers Court.

A basket by Ariel Cromartie with 2:05 remaining pulled East Bladen within 40-36. However, the Gators countered with five points by Malia Graham and a bucket by Skylah Collins in the final 90 seconds for the win.

“I thought we played really good defense in the first half,” East Bladen coach Patty Evers said. “Our half court offense wasn’t there at all in the second half. Too many turnovers and missed free throws didn’t help at all. I felt like we were in it until the last three minutes or so, but we haven’t been able to overcome adversity in the fourth quarter of big games.”

Graham led East Columbus (9-4, 5-1 Carolina) with 21 points. The Gators moved ahead of East Bladen (13-3, 4-2 Carolina) into sole possession of second place behind North Duplin (13-3, 6-0).

Cromartie scored 14 points to lead East Bladen.

Master sports schedule | Standings

East Columbus built a 15-11 lead with 1:45 remaining in the second quarter, but the Eagles scored nine unanswered points, capped by a 3-point field goal from Niyah Wooten in the final seconds, for a 20-15 lead.

East Columbus took its first lead of the second half on three free throws by Jaliyah Brown for a 26-24 advantage with 3:02 left in the third quarter. The Gators led 31-28 at the end of the period.

East Bladen pulled within two points at 34-32 on a Cromartie baseline drive with 5:04 remaining, but couldn’t draw even nor take the lead.

In the junior varsity game, East Bladen (9-3, 3-0 Carolina) remained unbeaten in conference play with a 27-6 victory against the Gators. Zariyah Riddy scored 19 points to lead the Eagles.

East Bladen scored at least six points in each quarter and held East Columbus scoreless in the second and fourth quarters. East Columbus outscored the Eagles 32-16 in the second half.

VARSITY GIRLS: EAST COLUMBUS 47, EAST BLADEN 36

East Columbus (47) — Aleigh Godwin 2, Skylah Collins 6, Neveah Brown 6, McKenzie Spivey 7, Jaliyah Brown 5, Malia Graham 21, Malayah Webb.

East Bladen (36) — Kayla Hall, Aaliyah Monroe 4, Ellen Battle 7, Ariel Cromartie 14, Tylia Freeman 1, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 2, Nia McKoy 2, Niyah Wooten 6, Grayce Edwards.

JV GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 27, EAST COLUMBUS 6

East Columbus (6) — Yvonne J., Ashlea M., Jenna B. Sadie B., Grace @ 22, Angel W. 2, Aureya Y. 2.

East Bladen (27) — Kayelynn Chambers, Zariyah Riddy 19, Angelina Jones, Jenniyah Jones 4, Kylee Spaulding, Paris Jenkins 4, Lila Young.

Girls’ Basketball Carolina Conf All Team W-L W-L North Duplin 6-0 13-3 East Columbus 5-1 9-4 East Bladen 4-2 13-3 Lakewood 3-3 9-7 Union 1-4 6-8 West Columbus 1-5 1-10 Hobbton 0-5 0-5

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].