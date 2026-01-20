Some of the pheasants that were taken last year for the Bladen Community College’s Tower Pheasant Shoot. The second annual shoot will take place March 7.

Hunters from all areas of the state come to hone their hunting skills at Allen Brothers Outdoors. The photo shows shooters ready to participate in last year’s Pheasant Shoot.

DUBLIN – The Bladen Community College Foundation has announced its Second Annual Pheasant Tower Shoot, scheduled for Saturday, March 7, beginning at 9 a.m., at Allen Brothers Outdoors.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, this popular fundraiser invites hunting enthusiasts and community members to enjoy a memorable morning outdoors while supporting student success at Bladen Community College.

“We had been looking at different fundraisers,” Sondra Guyton, Vice President for Institutional Advancement & Community Relations said. “We thought that this would just be a great fit for Bladen County. We have so many hunters and so many opportunities for hunters here.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. with breakfast refreshments, followed by clay shoot practice, the pheasant tower shoot, and will conclude with a delicious lunch.

Participants will enjoy a well-organized, high-energy hunting experience designed for both seasoned sportsmen and those looking for a unique outdoor event. The cost is $300 per person, which includes lunch.

All participants will also take home cleaned and dressed pheasants, so attendees are encouraged to bring coolers. Proceeds from the Pheasant Tower Shoot benefit the Bladen Community College Foundation, helping fund scholarships, student support services, and academic program enhancements that make a lasting impact on students and the community. Looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift for the hunting enthusiast in your life?

“We were thrilled with the turnout and support we received for our first-ever Pheasant Tower Shoot,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, President of the Bladen Community College. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to bring together our community, raise awareness for the Foundation’s work, and provide a fun and memorable experience. We’re looking forward to making this an annual tradition and continuing to ‘aim to make a difference’ for our students.”

Gift certificates are available through the Bladen Community College Foundation Office. To purchase or for more information, please call 910.879.5634. The Foundation is proud to partner once again with Allen Brothers Outdoors and looks forward to another successful event that celebrates Bladen County’s outdoor traditions while supporting higher education.

The Bladen Community College Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Bladen Community College through fundraising, scholarships, and program initiatives that enhance educational opportunities for students.

The Foundation would also like to extend a special thank you to its event sponsors, Allen Brothers Outdoors, and to all of the participants who help make this event a resounding success.

“We started in 2000,” Ronald Allen said. “We started small with quail hunting. Me and my brother would go off somewhere every year and kind of picked up some ideas of what to do and what not to do. Now we do between 25 and 30 pheasant tower shoots per year. Since we’ve started, we’ve curtailed duck hunting and do not do that any longer.”

Allen Brothers Outdoors is located at 200 Allen Brothers Drive in Bladenboro, North Carolina. It is known as “North Carolina’s premier hunting preserve. With over two hundred acres of pristine hunting land featuring woods, lakes and fields, we offer an unmatched bird hunting experience that you won’t find anywhere else.”

“Our preserve encompasses over 800 pristine acres of hunting land featuring woods, lakes, and fields that showcase the best of North Carolina bird hunting,” Allen said. “Whether you’re a seasoned hunter or a novice, we have something for everyone. We specialize in dove, quail and pheasant hunting, with our pheasant tower shoots being a particular favorite among hunters.”

The Foundation works to ensure students have the resources they need to succeed academically and professionally, contributing to the long-term growth and development of Bladen County. For additional details or registration information, please contact the Bladen Community College Foundation at 910.879.5634.