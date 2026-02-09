Members of Bladen County’s business community were walking the red carpet Saturday, Feb. 7 at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery to celebrate “A Night of Excellence.”

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards gala honored the individuals and organizations that play a vital role in strengthening the Bladen County economy.

Miss White Lake Water Festival Natalee Sykes and Miss Chapel Hill Hailey Hudson, a Bladen County native, welcomed honorees and guests, posing for pictures along the red carpet.

This year’s celebration featured formal attire, a two-course dinner with dessert, dancing, and a teacup-style silent auction showcasing donated items from Chamber member businesses. The evening highlighted the spirit of collaboration and service that defines the local business community.

Six prestigious awards were presented during the ceremony. They were:

• Harmony Hall as Chamber member of the year. Sunday Allen accepted the award on behalf of the historic site located in White Oak. Harmony Hall is the late 18th century home built by Col. James Richardson, who settled in Bladen County prior to the American Revolution. The award was presented by Cameron McGill.

• People’s Emporium owners Dwayne and Mary Miller received the Outstanding Small Business Person Award from Bo Barefoot.

• The Citizenship and Service Award was presented to Bladen Community College Board of Trustees chairman Dennis Troy for his dedicated service throughout Bladen County. Duke Energy’s Pam Hardy presented the award.

• Hospitality Hero Awards were presented to Denise Bridgers of Lu Mil Vineyard and Terri Dennison, who is the director of Bladen Community College’s Small Business Center and former Chamber manager, for their service. Presenting the awards were Amy Hudson and Kayla Bridgers.

• The Legacy Award, presented by Greg Martin, was received by Bladen County Economic Development director Chuck Heustess for his lasting impact at Bladen Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial Inc.

• Ricky Leinwand, owner of Leinwand’s clothing store, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Bladen Community College’s Dr. Amanda Lee.

The Chamber conducted the election of three new Board of Directors members. Greg Martin, Lucas McNeil and Brooke Britt were welcomed to the Board. The evening also marked a leadership transition as Heather Norton concluded her term as Chamber President and Jeane Pope officially assumed the role for the 2026–2027 term.

The Chamber extended its appreciation to the sponsors of the event and to the many businesses and individuals who donated items for the silent auction.