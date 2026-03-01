There’s a lot of Prophetic Talk these days about the “Signs of the Times”. For this week’s Motivational Message, I’m going to be sharing some Political Thoughts on another sort of “Signs of the Times”… Everywhere you look today, you can see the Prophetic Signs of the Perilous Times telling us we are nearing the End of Days (II Timothy 3). Everywhere you look, you can see the Political Signs around the Polling Places telling us we are nearing Election Day. We are currently in the Preparatory Days Biblically (Matt. 24) and we are in the Primary Days Politically. Enough comparisons, let’s get down to the Prophetic and Political Point of this Devotional Sermonette.

To prepare for the End Times, the Gospels tell us to “Watch and Be Ye Ready”. That is, we are to be Informed as to the Season of Anarchy in the Land, Apostasy in the Church and Apathy in the lives of believers so that we are not deceived (Matt. 4:24). We are also Inspired to be Faithful to Preach and Teach the Word “In Season and Out of Season” (II Tim. 4:2).

To prepare for Election Times, the Bible gives us much to consider. Just for the record, in case anyone is tempted to fall for the myth of “Separation of Church and State”, let me encourage you to study both the Bible and the Declaration of Independence. When you do, you will agree that neither endorse or imply that Christians are forbidden from involvement in Political matters, because… well, for Christians, they matter! Now that I’ve addressed that issue, let’s move on to what our role is when it comes to the Civic Duty of Every Christian and Every Citizen for that matter. I’ll use my trusted and tested three-point outline method to make the point the Lord has laid on my heart.

First, Voters need to be INFORMED. We have a responsibility to do more than examine a candidate’s looks and personality or assume that the one with the most signs should win (yea, I know my name and face are all over District 3). We should study their record, research their platforms, and meet them in person when at all possible. Beyond the Rhetoric of Politicians, we need to know the Reputation of our Potential Public Servants. Judge us by the scales of our Character, Integrity, Humility and Results (what we have done and are doing not what we say we are going to do).

Secondly, Voters need to be INSPIRED. Pray for the Holy Spirit’s wisdom and discernment as you prepare to make such a consequential decision… It’s so very true, “Elections Have Consequences”. I recently had a candidate assure me that he would “Do Whatever I Needed Him to Do For Me” if he got elected. I quickly let him know for me or for any other person – just the right thing which will always be the right thing.

Finally, Voters need to be INVOLVED. One of the saddest and most startling statistics when it comes to elections is the lack of participation within the evangelical community. Less than half of Church-Goers in our nation are even registered to vote. Less than half of those that are actually vote in a Presidential Election and far less go to the polls during the mid-terms or primaries seasons. Edmund Burke said it well, “All that is Necessary for the Triumph of Evil is for Good Men to Do Nothing”. The half-brother of our Lord, James penned words worth noting, “Therefore, to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin”. We all know we need to Vote… It’s more than our RIGHT, it is RIGHT! If we are Complacent when it comes to Elections, then we are Complicit in the Consequences of those Elections. Men and women have died so that we might have the freedom to vote. Every citizen’s “Right to Vote” came at the cost of Bloodshed. The Righteous Must Vote considering the blood that was shed on Calvary. As Christian Citizens we have not only the Right but the Righteous Responsibility to vote our Conscience, our Convictions. Ronald Reagan stated, “Freedom was Never More than One Generation Away from Extinction”. Make no mistake, America, like Germany, could be radically changed by only one election. Never forget, Adolph Hitler rose to power not by an Invasion but by an Election. My friend, Dr. Bill Federer, the “Nation’s Historian” says often, “For the Christian Citizen, there are Two Constitutional Imperatives – #1 = Live Out the Gospel of Jesus Christ and #2 = Protect the Right to do #1”.

Let me close by reminding you of a Timeless Truth & Treasure from the Book of Wisdom, Proverbs 29:2, “When the Righteous are in Authority, people rejoice; but When the Wicked Beareth Rule, People Mourn”. I would not use this platform to tell you WHO to Vote for, nor am I asking for you to vote for me … but I would encourage you in HOW to Vote – Vote Biblically … Vote for the Best Candidate on the Ballots. Most importantly – VOTE!!! People died so that we could.

Cameron McGill is the founding Pastor of the LAKE Church of White Lake, North Carolina. He & his wife, Tiffany direct the activities of White Lake Christian Camp & Retreat Center. In addition, Cameron serves as a Bladen County Commissioner. He has served in full-time Pastoral Ministry for the past 33 years, the past 26 years here in Bladen County.