The Bulldogs won the title in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 7-9-year-old girls’ basketball league. The Mercury in 10-12-year-old girls and Bears in 7-9-year-old boys have clinched first place. The Celtics have a one-game lead in 10-12-year-old boys through last week’s games.

Bladen 10-12 Boys

Thursday, Feb. 26: Warriors 38, Pacers 34; Celtics 30, Lakers 10; Mavericks 23, Knicks 17

Monday, Feb. 23: Heat 26, Lakers 6; Warriors 23, Mavericks 20; Pacers 33, Knicks 28 (OT)

Standings: Celtics 7-1, Mavericks 6-2, Warriors 6-2, Knicks 4-5, Heat 3-5, Pacers 3-6, Lakers 1-8

Bladen 10-12 Girls

Thursday, Feb 26: Mercury 26, Sparks 1

Monday, Feb. 23: Mercury 20, Sky 5

Standings: Mercury 6-0, Sky 3-3, Sparks 0-6

Bladen 7-9 Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 24: Bears 13, Yellow Jackets 10; Blue Devils 15, Gators 8

Standings: Bears 9-0, Blue Devils 6-3, Yellow Jackets 6-3, Gators 4-5, Longhorns 1-7, Huskies 0-8

Bladen 7-9 Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 24: Bulldogs 8, Wolfpack 2

Standings (Final): Bulldogs 4-1-1, Pirates 4-1-1, Wolfpack 0-6-0

