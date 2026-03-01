Members of the Bulldogs are Ariane Webb, Zariah Lesane, Talia Chavez, Zarinity Lesane, Milana Nance, Kaylee Lewis Gary, Kiyah Williams, Leah Allen, Julieta Nance, Kennedy Heustess and Kelahni Ballard. The coach was Dixon Nance. Contributed photo

The Bulldogs won the title in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 7-9-year-old girls’ basketball league. The Mercury in 10-12-year-old girls and Bears in 7-9-year-old boys have clinched first place. The Celtics have a one-game lead in 10-12-year-old boys through last week’s games.

Bladen 10-12 Boys

Thursday, Feb. 26: Warriors 38, Pacers 34; Celtics 30, Lakers 10; Mavericks 23, Knicks 17

Monday, Feb. 23: Heat 26, Lakers 6; Warriors 23, Mavericks 20; Pacers 33, Knicks 28 (OT)

Standings: Celtics 7-1, Mavericks 6-2, Warriors 6-2, Knicks 4-5, Heat 3-5, Pacers 3-6, Lakers 1-8

Bladen 10-12 Girls

Thursday, Feb 26: Mercury 26, Sparks 1

Monday, Feb. 23: Mercury 20, Sky 5

Standings: Mercury 6-0, Sky 3-3, Sparks 0-6

Bladen 7-9 Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 24: Bears 13, Yellow Jackets 10; Blue Devils 15, Gators 8

Standings: Bears 9-0, Blue Devils 6-3, Yellow Jackets 6-3, Gators 4-5, Longhorns 1-7, Huskies 0-8

Bladen 7-9 Girls

Tuesday, Feb. 24: Bulldogs 8, Wolfpack 2

Standings (Final): Bulldogs 4-1-1, Pirates 4-1-1, Wolfpack 0-6-0

