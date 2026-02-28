SHALLOTTE — Pressley Wilson pitched a no-hitter and struck out 14 Saturday afternoon as West Brunswick shut out West Bladen 6-0 to complete a doubleheader sweep.

West Brunswick won the first game 3-1, scoring all of its runs in the first inning.

In the opener, Kali Allen went 2-for-2 at the plate and scored West Bladen’s lone run in the fourth inning of the five-inning contest. She scored on Maycee Kinlaw’s fly out to second base. Addison Wilcox had the Knights’ other hit.

Allison Hickman pitched for the Knights and allowed three unearned runs, struck out six, walked three and allowed four hits.

In the second game, Wilson didn’t allow a baserunner and needed only one defensive play to be made. Hickman bunted to lead off the fourth inning, but was thrown out by third baseman Brooke Somers.

Kinlaw pitched for West Bladen. She allowed nine hits, seven runs (five earned), struck out one and walked four. The Knights were charged with three errors.

West Brunswick’s Kady Long went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs driven in.

West Bladen (0-2) is scheduled to play at North Brunswick on Wednesday and at Clinton on Friday.

To report sports news, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].