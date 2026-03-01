GATESVILLE — The East Bladen girls’ basketball season came to an end Saturday afternoon, but the Eagles went down battling and almost pulled off an amazing rally.

Kamryn Riddick, Semiyah Saunders and London Barber combined for 45 points leading third-seeded Gates County to a 52-48 win against the Eagles in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs.

Gates County (23-4) advances to a fourth-round matchup Monday at No. 2 Roxboro Community (19-2). Roxboro Community defeated No. 7 North Duplin 52-43 on Saturday.

East Bladen (20-8) was led in scoring by Aaliyah Monroe and Ariel Cromartie with 12 points each while Sana’a Singletary and Niyah Wooten each had 11.

The possibility of East Bladen having a chance to win seemed unlikely midway through the third quarter when a free throw by Barber gave the Red Barons a 37-17 lead.

Riddick’s layup with 2:32 remaining in the quarter gave Gates County a 40-21 advantage before the Eagles began their rally.

Wooten scored off a pass from Monroe, who followed with a layup. Wooten swished a 3-point field goal and Cromarite followed with a layup to end the period with East Bladen trailing 40-30.

A free throw by Cromartie and another 3-pointer by Wooten in the opening 90 seconds of the fourth quarter pulled the Eagles within 40-34.

Gates County maintained a six point lead, 50-44, after a basket by Ridick with 54 seconds left, The Eagles had one final charge. Cromartie scored inside, then, after Wooten’s steal, Singletary scored off a missed East Bladen shot that pulled the Eagles within 50-48 with 19 seconds remaining.

Barber’s free throw gave Gates County a 51-48 lead with 8 seconds left. East Bladen turned the ball over on the inbounds play and Zariah Rogers made a free throw with 5 seconds left that sealed it.

EAST BLADEN (48) — Kayla Hall, Aaliyah Monroe 12, Ellen Battle 2, Ariel Cromartie 12, Tyliah Freeman, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 11, Nia McKoy, Niyah Wooten 11, Grayce Edwards.

GATES COUNTY (52) — London Barber 12, Zariah Rogers 4, Kamryn Riddick 18, Zebriyah Woodley 3, Semiyah Saunders 15, Ella Harrell.

