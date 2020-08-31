County hires new HR director

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Government has hired Tyshell Jones as its human resources director.

Jones succeeds Shonteia Keaton, who now works for Fayetteville State University.

Jones’ duties are to oversee and provide services to full-time and part-time employees, including benefits, communications, and pay and classification management.

Jones, a White Lake resident, earned her bachelor’s from Shaw University and her master’s from Webster University. She has previous experience as a legal assistant in a law firm, and in HR with Wayne County Public Schools.