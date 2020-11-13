Canvass in Bladen approved; Gooden will request hand recount

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s five-member Board of Elections canvassed and approved votes on Friday morning, and a recount request will be forthcoming.

The unofficial counts now go to the state Board of Elections for approval. Its canvass is scheduled for Nov. 24.

There were no significant changes in races specific to Bladen County from the tallies of all 17 precincts on Election Night and the votes received in the nine days afterward, either absentee by mail or provisionals.

But in the closest race, county Commissioner David Gooden — in an interview with the Bladen Journal after the meeting — said he would on Monday request a hand recount.

Gooden, a Republican in his second term on the board, was nine votes behind fellow incumbent Michael Cogdell, a Democrat, for the third of three seats available in a five-candidate race for at-large seats.

Cogdell had 3,053 votes, Gooden 3,044.

Election board staff director Chris Williams said the request was expected, and has to be made by 5 p.m. Monday.

Republican Ray Britt led that race with 5,231 votes, or 31.6 percent of the vote. Democrat Mark Gillespie captured 3,454 votes, or 20.9 percent. Greg Taylor, a Democrat, trailed weith 1,791 votes.

One statewide race that has changed since Election Night was the duel for chief justice of the state Supreme Court. Republican Paul Newby’s lead of 3,742 votes on Nov. 3 was turned into a deficit of 992 votes by Friday morning, according to the state board’s website.

The Bladen board considered three challenges, two related to absentee ballots inserted into tabulation machines at early voting sites. In each, the board used only one of the ballots and tossed the other.

The ballot from a felon on release — not post-release, which is legal — was also tossed out.

The following are the unofficial results from the general election. Totals, where applicable, include outside of Bladen County.

BLADEN COMMISSIONER COUNTYWIDE

(Top three win)

Ray Britt (R) 5,231 (31.6%)

Mark Gillespie (D) 3,454 (20.9%)

G. Michael Cogdell (D) 3,053 (18.4%)

David R. Gooden (R) 3,043 (18.4%)

Greg Taylor (D) 1,791 (10.8%)

BLADEN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

Ophelia Munn-Goins (D) 3,098 (62.6%)

Ricky L. Price (R) 1,851 (37.4%)

BLADEN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

Rodney Hester (R) 4,562 (95.7%)

Write-ins 205 (4.2%)

BLADEN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3

Danny L. Ellis II (R) 3,254 (55.8%)

James G. (Jimmie) Smith (D) 2,582 (44.2%)

BLADEN COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3

(unexpired term, two years remaining)

Cameron McGill (R) 3,378 (57.9%)

Matthew J. Dixon (D) 2,457 (42.1%)

BLADEN BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 1

Glenn C. McKoy (D) 3,809 (100%)

BLADEN BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 2

Tim Benton (R) 3,759 (68.3%)

Berry Lewis (D) 1,748 (31.7%)

BLADEN BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 3

Chris Clark (U) 3,897 (100%)

BLADEN SOIL & WATER

(nonpartisan)

Eddie Hester 6,261 (41.8%)

Dawson Singletary 5,927 (39.6%)

McCrae Dowless 2,656 (17.7%)

US PRESIDENT

(North Carolina totals)

Donald J. Trump (R) 2,744,891 (49.9%)

Joseph R. Biden (D) 2,673,403 (48.6%)

Jo Jorgensen (L) 48,141 (0.9%)

Howie Hawkins (G) 12,071 (0.2%)

Don Blankenship (C) 7,480 (0.1%)

In Bladen County only: Trump 56.5%, Biden 42.8%

US SENATE

Thom Tillis (R) 2,653,008 (48.7%)

Cal Cunningham (D) 2,559,725 (46.9%)

Shannon W. Bray (L) 170,187 (3.1%)

Kevin E. Hayes (C) 67,270 (1.2%)

In Bladen County only: Tillis 53.1%, Cunningham 43.1%

US HOUSE DISTRICT 7

David Rouzer (R) 271,231 (60.3%)

Christopher M. Ward (D) 178,166 (39.6%)

In Bladen County only: Rouzer 57.2%, Ward 42.8%

GOVERNOR

Roy Cooper (D) 2,822,638 (51.5%)

Dan Forest (R) 2,574,637 (47%)

Steven J. DiFiore (L) 59,825 (1.1%)

Al Pisano (C) 20,371 (0.4%)

In Bladen County only: Forest 53.4%, Coooper 45.7%

LT. GOVERNOR

Mark Robinson (R) 2,787,118 (51.6%)

Yvonne Lewis Holley (D) 2,612,892 (48.4%)

In Bladen County only: Robinson 57.1%, Holley 42.9%

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Josh Stein (D) 2,702,359 (50.1%)

Jim O’Neill (R) 2,686,863 (49.9%)

In Bladen County only: O’Neill 54.4%, Stein 45.7%

AUDITOR

Beth A. Wood (D) 2,718,967 (50.9%)

Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street (R) 2,623,413 (49.1%)

In Bladen County only: Street 53.7%, Wood 46.4%

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Steve Troxler (R) 2,888,259 (53.9%)

Jenna Wadsworth (D) 2,475,522 (46.2%)

In Bladen County only: Troxler 57.6%, Wadsworth 42.4%

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Mike Causey (R) 2,762,365 (51.8%)

Wayne Goodwin (D) 2,576,029 (48.3%)

In Bladen County only: Causey 55.5%, Goodwin 44.5%

LABOR COMMISSIONER

Josh Dobson (R) 2,713,854 (50.8%)

Jessica Holmes (D) 2,626,621 (49.2%)

In Bladen County only: Dobson 54.9%, Holmes 45.1%

SECRETARY OF STATE

Elaine Marshall (D) 2,744,390 (51.2%)

E.C. Sykes (R) 2,618,006 (48.8%)

In Bladen County only: Sykes 51.9%, Marshall 48.1%

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Catherine Truitt (R) 2,740,039 (51.4%)

Jen Mangrum (D) 2,594,737 (48.6%)

In Bladen County only: Truitt 55.8%, Mangrum 44.2%

TREASURER

Dale Folwell (R) 2,799,756 (52.6%)

Ronnie Chatterji (D) 2,526,542 (47.4%)

In Bladen County only: Folwell 55.5%, Chatterji 44.5%

SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE

Cheri Beasley (D) 2,684,612 (50%)

Paul Newby (R) 2,683,620 (49.9%)

In Bladen County only: Newby 53.5%, Beasley 46.5%

SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE 02

Phil Berger Jr. (R) 2,711,170 (50.7%)

Lucy Inman (D) 2,641,634 (49.4%)

In Bladen County only: Berger 55.4%, Inman 44.6%

SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE 04

Tamara Barringer (R) 2,733,637 (51.2%)

Mark Davis (D) 2,605,958 (48.8%)

In Bladen County only: Barringer 54.3%, Davis 45.7%

COURT OF APPEALS 04

April C. Wood (R) 2,754,619 (51.8%)

Tricia Shields (D) 2,566,956 (48.2%)

In Bladen County only: Wood 55.9%, Shields 44.1%

COURT OF APPEALS 05

Fred Gore (R) 2,723,394 (51.3%)

Lora Christine Cubbage (D) 2,590,312 (48.8%)

In Bladen County only: Gore 57.3%, Cubbage 42.7%

COURT OF APPEALS 06

Chris Dillon (R) 2,756,261 (51.9%)

Gray Styers (D) 2,551,089 (48.1%)

In Bladen County only: Dillon 55.9%, Styers 44%

COURT OF APPEALS 07

Jeff Carpenter (R) 2,734,424 (51.6%)

Reuben F. Young (D) 2,567,953 (48.4%)

In Bladen County only: Carpenter 55.8%, Young 44.2%

COURT OF APPEALS 13

Jefferson G. Griffin (R) 2,708,067 (51.1%)

Chris Brook (D) 2,587,333 (48.9%)

In Bladen County only: Griffin 55.7%, Brook 44.3%

NC SENATE DISTRICT 8

Bill Rabon (R) 84,936 (62.0%)

David Sink (D) 47,744 (34.9%)

Anthony Mascolo (L) 4,268 (3.1%)

In Bladen County only: Rabon 55.4%, Sink 42.9%

NC HOUSE DISTRICT 22

William Brisson (R) 21,700 (57.6%)

Albert D. Kirby Jr. (D) 16,000 (42.4%)

In Bladen County only: Brisson 56.6%, Kirby 43.4%

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE D13 03

Pauline Hankins (R) 93,539 (100%)

In Bladen County only: Hankins 100%

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE D13 04

C. Ashley Gore (R) 90,678 (100%)

In Bladen County only: Gore 100%

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE D13 05

Scott L. Ussery (R) 86,701 (100%)

In Bladen County only: Ussery 100%

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE D13 06

J. Calvin Chandler (R) 87,632 (100%)

In Bladen County only: Chandler 100%

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.