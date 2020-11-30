ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County added four coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing to 1,343 the total since the pandemic began.

The county is now up to 1,177 recoveries. There are six people hospitalized among 147 active cases.

Nineteen have died.

There have been 244 cases added this month, second only to the 271 in June.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 434 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 270 in Bladenboro; 160 in East Arcadia; 145 in Clarkton; 82 in White Oak; 77 in Tar Heel; 29 each in Kelly and Council; and 14 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been three in East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 5,261 deaths, up 21 from Sunday’s noon report.

• 364,512 cases, up 2,734.

• 1,966 hospitalized, up 81.

• 5,295,290 tests, up 29,641.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. The age breakdown on 16 of the 19 deaths is now supressed by the state; previously, it was reported as ages 75-and-older has 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 15 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 356 deaths and 25,253 cases. Cumberland has 115 deaths and 9,495 cases; Robeson has 110 deaths and 7,406 cases; Columbus has 71 deaths and 2,757 cases; Sampson has 43 deaths and 3,689 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,906 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,644 deaths and 35,990 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 237 nursing homes, 136 residential care facilities, 45 correctional institutions and 10 other facilities. Of those, eight are in Robeson, five in Cumberland, four in Sampson, and three each in Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland has two clusters, and Bladen, Sampson and Columbus each have one.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 30 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.5 percent of the deaths (2,018) and 45.9 percent of the cases (166,044).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 454 deaths and 43,661 positive cases, Gaston County has 185 deaths and 10,276 cases, Rowan County has 130 deaths and 5,746 cases, Cabarrus County has 107 deaths and 7,036 cases, and Union County has 75 deaths and 7,887 cases — a total of 951 deaths and 74,606 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 289 deaths and 28,758 cases, Durham County has 117 deaths and 11,340 cases, Johnston County has 73 deaths and 7,646 cases, and Orange County has 62 deaths and 3,913 cases — a total of 541 deaths and 51,657 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 239 deaths and 16,849 cases, Forsyth County has 166 deaths and 13,421 cases, Randolph County has 84 deaths and 5,429 cases, and Davidson County has 51 deaths and 5,378 cases — a total of 540 deaths and 41,077 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 13.4 million confirmed cases and 267,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 9.4 million.

There are more than 63 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.4 million deaths.

