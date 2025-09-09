BLADENBORO – Adyson Carroll and Camarri Covington each scored twice and Caity McLaurin had a clean sheet in goal Monday as Bladenboro defeated Williams Township 6-0 in a middle school girls’ soccer match.

Ashley Santos had a goal and two assists and Carley Rhodes scored for the Bulldogs, who won their 20th straight contest dating to 2022.

“Every kid played, every kid contributed and that made this a great victory,” Bladenboro coach Mike Dove said.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer: Elizabethtown 1, East Columbus 1 (Elizabethtown wins on PKs)

In Lake Waccamaw, David Sanchez, Alejandro Gonzalez and Edger Sanchez scored on penalty kicks that gave the Cougars the season-opening win. Elizabethtown’s goal came in the first half from Gonzalez off an assist from Malikhi Bizzell. East Columbus tied it early in the second half.

Boys’ Soccer: Bladenboro 3, Williams Township 0

In Bladenboro, the Bulldogs opened their season with a shutout. Bladenboro scored its goals in the second half by Tyler Thurman, Ethan White and Zion Ellison. Keithan Russ assisted on two of the goals and, according to Coach Steve Thurman, played well directing the middle of the field. The backline of Oxiel Campos, Jayden McCarty, Triton Bordeaux and Edwin Arguetta.

Girls’ Soccer: Elizabethtown 6, East Columbus 0

In Lake Waccamaw, Racquel Whittington had two goals and an assist and Valeria Ventura and Britney Scarlett each had a goal and an assist in the Cougars’ shutout of the Gators. Allison Martinez and Jeniyah Whittington also scored goals for Elizabethtown. The Cougars (1-0) scored three goals in each half.

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer: East Bladen 5, South Columbus 0

In Elizabethtown, Ishaq Algozy scored four goals as the Eagles defeated South Columbus for the second time in less than a week.

“The guys played well,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “Controlled the game and our keepers didn’t have much to do. Those guys back there work hard day in and day out. Good to see them get the result and the shutout to go with it.”

The other goal for East Bladen came from Jayce Hatcher in the first half off an assist from Davion Lewis. Jackson Moffitt had an assist on Algozy’s final goal at the 50 minute mark.

“I believe we are on the way to finding how we need to play and where our pieces should be utilized within our system,” Raynor said. “Injuries and attrition have caused us to, one, play differently and shift our pieces around to the best position on the night for our team and, two, truly have a next man up mentality.”

East Bladen (3-3-2), which beat South Columbus 9-2 last Thursday, is scheduled to open Carolina Conference play Wednesday at home against Hobbton. Hobbton (1-5) has eliminated the Eagles from the NCHSAA playoffs the past two seasons.

“They are a familiar foe who we have a lot of respect for,” Raynor said. “However, we also remember the results of the last few matches against them and we want to experience a different result.”

Volleyball: Heide Trask 3, East Bladen 1

In Elizabethtown, the Eagles won the first set 25-16, but Trask roared back to capture the next three sets 25-16, 25-12, 25-8 in a non-conference match. East Bladen (1-9) was led by Aubrei Nixon, who had four blocked shots, five kills on 12 attacks and two service aces. Taylor Dowless added four kills on 10 attacks and two service aces.

Others on the scoresheet were Marlee Potter (4 service aces, 2 digs, kill), Cabria Baldwin (kill), Mileigh Martin (3 digs, kill), Addison Douglas (2 service aces, 2 digs), Harlie Shaw (service ace, dig) and Nadya Colin (dig).

JV Volleyball: East Bladen 2, Heide Trask 0

In Elizabethtown, the Eagles won the non-conference match in a sweep 25-13, 25-15 for their eighth win in 10 contests. Bella Beard had four kills on six attacks and three digs to lead East Bladen. Tenley Dowless added three kills and two blocked shots. Each player had a service ace.

Also on the East Bladen scoresheet were Harlie Shaw (3 digs, service ace), Maylin McMichael (kill), Julia Flowers (service ace, kill, dig), Gracey Edwards (2 kills), Addie Douglas (6 digs, service ace), Chloe Merritt (service ace), Avianna Whittington (service ace).

MONDAY, SEPT. 8

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Volleyball

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Soccer

TUESDAY, SEPT. 9

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Union at East Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

West Bladen at Whiteville, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

East Bladen at Lakewood, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Emereau at Sampson, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Clarkton at Bladenboro, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Whiteville, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Emereau at Sampson, Boys 4 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Soccer at Bladen County Park

Grizzlies vs. Hornets, 6 p.m.

Sharks vs. Raptors, 6 p.m.

Lightning vs. Titans, 7 p.m.

Mutiny vs. Dynamos, 7 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

DC United vs. Bolt, 6 p.m.

Crew vs. Spartans, 7 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Spirit vs. Courage, 6 p.m.

Stars vs. Fire, 7 p.m.

Golf

Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Timberlake Golf Club, Clinton, 9:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 10

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Hobbton at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Pender, 6 p.m.