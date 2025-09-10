West Bladen and East Bladen won varsity and junior varsity high school volleyball matches Tuesday while Bladenboro swept Clarkton in middle school soccer.

In recreation youth soccer at County Park, winners were Courage Stars, D.C. United, Crew, Grizzlies, Sharks, Lightning and Mutiny.

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball: West Bladen 3, Whiteville 0

In Whiteville, the Knights opened Southeastern Conference play with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-11 sweep over the Wolfpack. Emmy Bryant had six digs, three assists, two kills and a service ace and Natalee Sykes had three service aces, five assists, two tip kills and a dig to lead West Bladen (7-1).

Other Knights on the scoresheet were Kali Allen (4 digs, ace, assist), Makenna Thurman (6 kills, dig), Jaylyn Clark (5 kills, 2 blocks), Kimberly Dowless (3 kills, block), Tahlela Bethea (7 blocks, kill), Shanna Lewis (2 kills 2 digs), Brenna Hester (3 digs), Greer Pope (2 aces, 12 assists), Helaina Conklin (4 kills, 2 digs, ace) and Karlee Gause (multiple attacks).

Volleyball: East Bladen 3, Union 1

In Elizabethtown, the Eagles (2-9) notched their second win, defeating Union 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 25-22. It evened East Bladen’s Carolina Conference record at 2-2.

Taylor Dowless controlled the net, recording 15 kills on 21 attacks and also had four service aces and four digs for East Bladen. Mileigh Martin had 11 aces on 21 serves and 10 digs. Aubrei Nixon had seven kills on 10 attacks and two digs.

Also for East Bladen, Marlee Potter (5 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs), Cabria Baldwin (kill, block), Tatum Allen (2 kills, 3 digs, ace) Gracey Edwards (kill, 2 aces), Nadya Colon (4 aces, dig), Julia Flowers (dig).

JV Volleyball: East Bladen 2, Union 0

In Elizabethtown, the Eagles (9-2) remained unbeaten in Carolina Conference play with a 25-10, 25-20 sweep over Union. Julia Flowers had three kills, three service aces and a dig for East Bladen, which has won its four league matches.

Other players on the scoresheet were Harlie Shaw (3 aces, 2 kills), Bella Beard (2 kills, ace), Tenley Dowless (3 aces, 2 kills), Maylin McMichael (ace), Gracey Edwards (3 kills), Addie Douglas (2 aces), Chloe Merritt (kill).

JV Volleyball: West Bladen 2, Whiteville 0

In Whiteville, the Knights swept Whiteville 25-7, 25-17 to begin Southeastern Conference play and won for the seventh time in eight matches.

Addison Wilcox had seven aces, four kills, 13 assists and a dig for West Bladen. Also on the scoresheet were Kynslie Kinlaw (2 aces, 6 kills, 6 assists), Vera Valentiner (3 aces, 2 kills, dig), Berkleigh Guy (2 aces), Amiya McCarty-Maxfield (3 aces), Hailii Andrews (ace), Hadley Dove (2 aces, dig), Makenna Bryan (kill), Chloe Walters (2 digs, 2 assists), Abigail Dew (ace), Maycee Kinlaw (kill).

Girls’ Tennis: West Bladen 5, Whiteville 4

In Whiteville, the Knights improved to 3-0 with a win against Whiteville.

Singles: Carrie Medford (W) def. Faith Wren 8-0; Lileigh Anderson (WB) def. Allison Arp 8-5; Jeleah Purdie (WB) def. Chloe Thompson 8-4; Everlee Nance (WB) def. Adisyn Worthington 8-3; Charlotte Cookson (WB) def. Kay’Breyan Munn 8-6; Erika Corona-Garcia (W) def. La’Naya Moore 8-0.

Doubles: Medford/Arp (W) def. Wren/Nance 8-5; Anderson/Purdie (WB) def Thompson/Worthington 8-2; Corona-Garcia/Benton (W) def. Cookson/Moore 8-2.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer: Bladenboro 3, Clarkton 1

In Bladenboro, Zion Ellison netted a pair of goals and Keithan Russ had a goal and an assist as the Bulldogs (2-0) won their second game in as many days. Tyler Thurman and Hosmar Rojas each had an assist for the winners. For Clarkton (0-1), Lyric Lawson scored in the closing seconds.

Boys’ Soccer: Whiteville 7, Elizabethtown 2

In Whiteville, the Hornets topped the Cougars. David Sanchez scored both goals for Elizabethtown (1-1).

Boys’ Soccer: Sampson Middle 3, Emereau 1

In Clinton, the Aviators (2-2) fell to Sampson Middle in spite of a 10-save effort from keeper Colt Lewis, who had 10 saves. Coach Ted Wisniewski mentioned strong defensive efforts by Mason Horn, Saeed Mcelveen and Noah Allen as well as the “unselfish” performance by Noah Ray.

Girls’ Soccer: Bladenboro 4, Clarkton 0

In Bladenboro, Ady Carroll had a hat trick and Caity McLaurin recorded the shutout as the Bulldogs (2-0) won their 21st consecutive match over the past three seasons. Ashley Santos scored the other goal for Bladenboro. Carley Rhodes and Kaylee Fisher each had an assist. It was Clarkton’s first game this season.

“Sabria Cobb, Kaylee Fisher and Trinity Dutcher did a fantastic job of controlling midfield for us,” Bladenboro coach Mike Dove said. “Our fullbacks also did a great job of keeping the ball out of the box all game.”

Girls’ Soccer: Whiteville 9, Elizabethtown 0

In Whiteville, the Cougars (1-1) lost to the Hornets in their second game in as many days.

Volleyball: Sampson Middle 3, Emereau 1

In Clinton, Sampson Middle defeated the Aviators 25-20, 25-16, 16-25, 25-18. Emereau’s record is 3-2.

“Our Aviators battled and had nice return hits at the net and played well together,” Emereau coach Paige Burney said. “We look forward to playing Elizabethtown Christian Academy this Thursday.”

Through three sets, Harper Allen had 12 service points, including an ace, Quinlyn Bass had seven service points, including four aces and Keri Faye Burgess had six service points, including a pair of aces and a block at the net. Kenley Brisson and Delana Phillips each had three service points. Jamison Raynor and Anna White each had a service point.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 10

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Hobbton at East Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m.; Varsity 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Pender, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 11

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

West Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Fairmont at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

East Bladen at Lakewood, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Fairmont at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

JV Football

Heide Trask at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Emereau vs. Elizabethtown Christian at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 4 p.m.

Soccer

West Columbus at Tar Heel, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Tabor City at Clarkton, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Emereau at Riverside Christian, Boys 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Tot Soccer at Bladen County Park

Team Everest vs. Team Rocky, 6 p.m.

Team Marshall vs. Team Rubble, 6 p.m.

Team Chase vs. Team Tracker, 6 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Fury vs. Revolution, 6 p.m.

Thunder vs. Railhawks, 6 p.m.

Cosmos vs. Quakes, 7 p.m.

Galaxy vs. Timbers, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Fusion vs. Rapids, 6 p.m.

Burn vs. Alliance, 7 p.m.