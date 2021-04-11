BEULAVILLE — Eastpointe, a manager of behaviorial health care for Bladen and nine other counties, needs community input on surveys.

The surveys can be accessed by the links below, or by going to eastpointe.net. They are open through Friday. Questions should be directed to NAASurvey@eastpointe.net, or call 910-272-1225.

The direct links are as follows:

• Community stakeholders survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021StakeholdersNeedsAndGapsSurvey.

• Member survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021MemberNeedsAndGapsSurvey.

• Family member and caregiver survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021FamilyAndCaregiversNeedsAndGapsSurvey.

• Provider survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021ProviderNeedsAndGapsSurvey.