ELIZABETHTOWN — Pinwheel gardens, like this one at 207 E. Broad St. constructed by the Bladen Journal and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, are popping up all over Bladen County in support of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The Bladen County Department of Social Services is leading the campaign here. Due to the coronavirus, the annual walk and courthouse lawn events will not be held.

The butterfly release, first staged in 2019, will be held. Those wishing to attend can come and be socially distanced on the lawn at the DSS office, 208 E. McKay St. in Elizabethtown, at 4 p.m. on Friday. The butterflies are donated by Families First of Bladen/Columbus County, and each represents a child lost to child abuse during the past year.

DSS is also asking the community to place a blue light bulb on their front porch throughout April, part of the ‘Paint the County Blue’ campaign.