Inaugural event brings in large crowds for music, fellowship and plenty of fun

DUBLIN — It didn’t take too long for Lu Mil Vineyard to fill up with people for the inaugural May Day Jamboree on Saturday as parking became limited between the first hour of the event.

The Jamboree had an assortment of vendors from food to fun for the kids, such as the gem mining booth, cornhole and face painting.

There were multiple bands having a concert at the event including Lane Ward, Loose Floorboards, Dennis Mize, Daren Wheeless & Mike Tyndall, Backwoods Music Society and Nick Peavy.

Jackie Sinnet took Riley Resnick to the face painting booth for a painting of two swans on her face. Sinnet said that the group traveled all the way from Myrtle Beach. The face painting booth and the gem mining booth were pretty popular with the kids.

“I manage the General Store at Myrtle Beach Travel Park and we buy product off of them,” Sinnet said. “We’ve come for the past two years for the Christmas Lights. We’re enjoying it. We just wanted to be outside.”

Sinnet said it was actually nice to get on the road and get away from the beach for a little bit. She added that the group was excited to get around the venue and find all the different vendors for the kids. She would come to the event again if she had the opportunity.

Joyce Maynor and her family spent most of their time laying on the grass in front of the stage and listening to each band that played. The weather was nice and sunny, an aspect Maynor really liked.

Another Elizabethtown resident, Mike Raymos, was happy that the event had free admission for all. Even pets were granted access to the event.

The event was set up for a cornhole tournament and wine tasting as well.

“It was great just like all of the events that y’all have,” Margaret Kay Fisher said. “Thank you for a good time.”

