Zoning change request near Dublin denied by county commissioners

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners here on Monday denied a request by Fayetteville real estate developer Joe Riddle to rezone land on the outskirts of Dublin.

The 4.89-acre parcel at the intersection of N.C. 87 and N.C. 41, trapezoid shaped and owned by Linda Harrelson, Teresa Norris, Beverly Brady, Clara Butler, Lavonda Tatum and Jennifer Britt, will remain residential-agriculture. Riddle appeared before the board earlier this month seeking to change it to commercial, and vowing to go through with a purchase regardless.

Neither Riddle nor his attorney, Lonnie Player, were present. The Brisson family, which lives next to the property, spoke against the change two weeks ago and were back in the commissioners meeting room.

The vote was 6-3, with Democrats Michael Cogdell, Arthur Bullock and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins voting to rezone. Democrat Mark Gillespie joined Republicans Rodney Hester, Ray Britt, Dr. Danny Ellis, the Rev. Cameron McGill and Chairman Charles Ray Peterson voting against rezoning.

The Planning Board, which only heard from Riddle and Player when it considered the request, had voted unanimously to approve. The fact that board didn’t hear from land owners was a point raised by Hester and Ellis after Gillespie’s motion was seconded by Hester.

“I want to be on record asking that we be as passionate about doing something good for the community as we are about preserving what’s there,” McGill said.

He went on to say he researched Riddle, and “everything he’s done is nice.” Previously a pastor at the First Baptist Church in Dublin for nearly two decades, McGill said he’s hopeful for improved businesses in the community but fully respects those who were against the move.

The request got muddied a bit when Riddle began the process and thought he needed septic for sewer. Instead, there is forced main sewer available. And, in his presentation, he let it be known he was unsure what he might develop there.

Once zoned commercial, a land owner would not have to stick to what was on the proposal before the Planning Board.

“We want those things, but we certainly like transparency and up-front things,” Ellis said.

