CLARKTON — Due to the threat of inclement weather, games with dads or anybody else to be held at the Clarkton branch of the Bladen County Public Library scheduled for Tuesday evening have been delayed a week.

The time on June 29 is 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Clarkton Public Library, 10413 N. College St.

A flyer says the games will be outside, open to all ages, and will be family-friendly. The community is invited.

Refreshments will also be available.