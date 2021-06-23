Heustess succeeds Cannon, to lead SEDC in coming year

Chuck Heustess presents Amy Cannon with a plaque in recognition of her executive committee leadership for the past year with the Southeastern Economic Development Commission, which held its 53rd annual meeting at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery. Heustess, executive director of both the Bladen County Economic Development Commission and Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, was introduced as chairman for the upcoming year. He succeeds Cannon, the county manager in Cumberland County.