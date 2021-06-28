ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Education in Bladen County has called a special session on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

A release says, “The purpose of this meeting is to close out the end of the 2020-2021 school year to approve budget amendments, to take action on agenda items, and to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing personnel, as per NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (1), and to consult with an attorney, if needed, as per the NCGS 143.318.11 (a) (3). The meeting will be open to the public.”

Also, the meeting can be accessed through the schools’ website at bladen.k12.nc.us.

The agenda, as published on the district website, lists action items for revised summer pay, and budget amendments. It also has a time for action on closed session items, which are listed as certified/classified personnel, student transfers, and legal issues.

Questions should be directed to the school system at 910-862-4136.