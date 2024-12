ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners will resume their recessed meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. in commissioners meeting room in the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse.

Those wishing to attend by use of phone can call may call 571-317-3122, use access code 377-006-581 and listen.

The board met on June 21, and adjourned that meeting until Wednesday. The board is considering a break from Eastpointe, a managed care organization, in favor of Trillium.