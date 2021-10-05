County park renovations would enhance parking for high-traffic facility

ELIZABETHTOWN — More than a quarter-million dollars in improvements has been proposed for the Bladen County Park.

A project in scope to enhance the parking area for the high-traffic main outdoor recreation facility of the county was given to the county commissioners on Monday night in their regularly scheduled meeting. Grant Pait, director of Parks & Recreation, outlined five key factors addressed in the proposal that drew favorable reception for the most part.

Cost of the project, as presented, is $295,000. This would add paved parking for 189. Guests to the park at high-volume times have parked any and everywhere, to include along the shoulders of U.S. 701.

“I can remember when we would have rain-outs, and it’d be the parking lot, not the fields,” Pait told the panel of five Republicans and four Democrats, seven of which were present and two of which attended through the internet application Zoom.

Greg Martin, the county manager, said he and his staff are “exploring all options” in finding a way to fund the project. He was optimistic a solution can be found.

At-large Commissioner Ray Britt is a liaison member of the board to the trustees at Bladen Community College, and a part of Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, a supplemental arm to the Bladen County Economic Development Commission. He tied the enhancements into recruitment of residents, jobs and businesses to the county.

“This is one of the three things they always ask us about — the recreation for the kids and the adults,” he said. “If we can work it out without raising taxes, I’m supportive of it.”

Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins, a commissioner for District 1, asked that the project also include paving at a park in East Arcadia in the southern end of the county. Her initiative did not gain momentum in discussion by the board.

Pait said the benefits would include:

• Paved access to the soccer and football fields complex of the county park. A ballpark, walking trail, basketball court and tennis courts are also among its amenities.

• Connection to the walking trail, which is compliant with the American Disabilities Act.

• Ability to host tournaments at the park, including large-scale events.

• Facilitate athletic contests for schools, whether they are public — which includes charter — or private institutions.

• Ability to host large non-athletic events, such as Relay for Life.

As a first-time item involving money, there was no action to be taken. It is expected to come up on an agenda at a later date.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.