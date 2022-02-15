DUBLIN — Dr. Dolly Horton is Bladen Community College’s vice president for Academic Affairs and Workforce Development.

The college made the announcement of the new staff change this week. Horton was previously at Bishop State Community College in Mobile, Alabama serving as a dean of Health Sciences.

A release says Horton’s role will be to lead the college’s academic areas; contribute to the development and execution of the strategic vision and program development at the college; and begin implementation of a one-college organizational structure for the academic division.

Horton’s work history includes stops at Isothermal Community College, Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College, and Mayland Community College. She earned her doctorate in education from Walden University, her master’s from Regent University, her bachelor’s from Western Carolina University, and an associate degree at Western Piedmont Community College.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.