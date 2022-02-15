DUBLIN — Dr. Amanda Lee is among 30 new members on the advisory board of commissioners to the nonprofit myFutureNC.

Lee, president of Bladen Community College since Feb. 1, 2019, will help an entity that “is leading the state’s efforts to close the educational attainment gap. The new board members represent a cross-section of state-wide local leaders in education, business, government officials, and philanthropy,” a release from the college says.

Board members advocate, identify and implement “innovative ways to meet the state’s attainment goal of 2 million adults between the ages of 24 and 44 with postsecondary education or high-quality certificate by 2030,” the release says.

This story authored by the Bladen Journal.