Second man is

arrested on drug,

weapon charges

CLARKTON — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office teamed with the Bureau of Alcohol/Tobacco/Firearms to apprehend a man wanted on federal indictments, as well as place a second man under arrest on drug and weapon charges.

On Wednesday, ATF agents and sheriff’s deputies converged on the 5000 block of U.S. 701 South in the Clarkton area on information that Anthony Tyrone Smith, a man wanted on federal indictments relating to narcotics distribution, was reportedly there.

Upon arrival, ATF agents and sheriff’s deputies encountered another man, Kendric Carter, at the residence and was observed throwing a pistol into the wood line. Carter was immediately detained while ATF agents and Bladen County Sheriff’s Office personnel took Anthony Smith into custody.

According to the report, the firearm that Kendric was observed with was recovered and found to be reported stolen out of Greensboro. While ATF agents and Bladen County personnel were on the scene, controlled substances were observed in the residence.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on the residence and recovered an amount of marijuana along with $2,762 in U.S. currency. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Carter was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. he received a $125,000 secure bond.

Smith was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling for sell/keep controlled substance.

He was turned over to the U.S. marshals and was served with the federal indictments.

Bladen County Sheriff McVicker said he is “pleased with the hard work and dedication by his agency and the BATF for getting more drugs out of Bladen County.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.