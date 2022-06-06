Bladen Early College High School
graduates its first-ever class
ELIZABETHTOWN — Friends and family gathered on Friday, June 3, for a historic occasion as 40 seniors became the first-ever graduating class from Bladen Early College High School.
The ceremony was full of pomp and circumstance and featured several students from the Class of 2022 — Serenity Flakes offered an invocation; Jeffrey Singletary Jr. led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and Alexandria Blanks sang the national anthem.
The evening also included several speakers: Student Council President Nadiya Virden; Salutatorian Cynthia Maldonado Ortiz; Superintendent Jason Atkinson; Rodney Smith, who served as the principal at Bladen Early College High School for three years; and Valedictorian Faith Graham.
Current Early College Principal Haley Cheshire led the class in the “turning of the tassels.”
Valedictorian Faith Graham congratulated her classmates with inspiring words: “Make the most of your lives and always remember you made history tonight.”
As speakers shared words of encouragement, inspiration and congratulations, it was easy to pick up on a common thread — that the evening was historic and the seniors, their families and educators should be incredibly proud of all this class accomplished over the past four years.
As Rodney Smith shared: “I want to thank the parents who had the foresight to send their child to a brand-new school, a school unlike any other in the district.”
The Early College opened its doors in 2017 to provide a unique and challenging educational experience for Bladen County students. Four years later … the majority of the graduates have not only earned their high school diploma but have also graduated from Bladen Community College with an associate’s degree or completed a certificate program ready to take on the workforce, enter the armed forces or continue their education at a university or college.
“While today marks the end of your high school journey, it is a new beginning for all of you,” Atkinson said. “Stay focused on your future, hold on to your faith, follow your dreams and know that nothing is impossible for you. Again, congratulations to the Class of 2022.”
The Bladen County Early College Class of 2022 included:
Lashonda Alford
Kassie Nicole Bagwell
Kaylee Breanna Bagwell
Yasmine Renee Benson
Alexandria LaFaye Blanks
Aliana Brooke Bordeaux
Ishmael Bush-Morgan
Connie Breanna Carroll
Daliyah Monique Carroway
Kiarree Shyanne Corbett
Alejandro Cruz Rodriguez
Emma Rena Elliott
Serenity Viola Mone Flakes
Faith Jocelyn Graham
Wa’keen Sema’J Graham
Destiny Michelle Gregg
Diego Yoel Inestroza Lara
Amber Jean Knighten
Tyler Gordon Lewis
Cynthia Maldonado Ortiz
Donald Preston McAllister
Myesha Lacandias McKoy
Tangela Latrice Melvin
Charlene Mota-Huerta
Ashley Orellana Leon
Cheyenne Grace Pendry
Destiny Nicole Robinson
Ashlyn Rose Ronzio
Ashani Serenity Rozier
Nadia Noel Russ
Hayden Keith Sasser
Kara Danielle Shepherd
Isaac Bayard Monroe Singletary
Jeffrey Lynn Singletary Jr.
Jay Jose Smith
Shelby Renee’ Tatum
Kayla Marie Todd
Jamya Syntana Tolson
Mayra Belen Vazquez Olarte
Nadiya Nakoma Virden