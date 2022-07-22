LAKE WACCAMAW — A fire on Saturday took the life of Ricky Creech, president of the Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina in lake Waccamaw, as well as two service dogs.

According to local reports, the fire started in the kitchen and appeared to have been an accident, but and local police and the fire marshal’s office are getting help from the State Bureau of Investigation to find the exact cause.

WWAY reported that Deputy Fire Marshall Chase Lancaster with Columbus County Emergency Services said the fire was discovered by a Lake Waccamaw police officer at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Lake Waccamaw police and EMS attempted to enter the home, but were turned away by flames and heat.

“They did get in and knocked the fire down, but by the time they got back out the fire continued to grow again,” Lancaster told the media. “There fire department quickly arrived and finished extinguishing the fire, (then) they located the body.”

Neighbors told WWAY that Creech had made a positive impact on The Boys & Girls Homes.

“… I really hate it for the family, he’s done a lot (for the Boys & Girls Homes), he was a really good man and it’s a sad situation,” Calvin Turner said. “It’s just one of those things, you never know.”

The Executive Committee of The Boys and Girls Homes Board of Trustees named Chief Mission Officer Ray Cockrell as temporary acting president and CEO following the unexpected death of Creech, who leaves behind a wife and three children.

Area Rotary Clubs, including the Elizabethtown club, which help support the Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina in Lake Waccamaw, are looking into ways to assist the facility in any way they can.