The ingredients. Once your pet knows what you’re doing, they will wait with bated breath.

As I make dishes for these recipes in my “Test Kitchen,” there is Maxwell, my Fur-Baby (well, at almost 110 pounds, he is really considered “My Little Pony”) sitting outside the kitchen watching my every move.

I just thought it’s time I try a recipe for him and possibly for those of you who want to delve into the culinary world for your pets. I did and it passed with flying colors. It’s a 3-ingredient frozen delight that is super quick and easy. I used silicone ice cube trays that are larger for my handsome, furry Boy but you can find dog treat molds in different sizes on Amazon for smaller pups.

Here is your Shopping List:

1. 2 over-ripe bananas

2. 1 Cup Greek Yogurt (I used vanilla flavored

3. ½ Cup Creamy Peanut Butter

In a bowl, mash the bananas until completely smooth. Mix in the Yogurt and Peanut Butter and stir until well incorporated. Pour into ice cube molds or small dixie cups and freeze overnight. Store in an air-tight container in the freezer until ready to serve.

A treat that you can share together!

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia