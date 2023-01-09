Lula had two identical birthday cakes so that everyone in attendance could have a piece.

Lula’s loved ones put on a beautiful show to highlight important moments in her complete with singing, dancing, and lots of laughter.

Those who couldn’t make the party made sure to video call to say hello to Lula, who was happy to say hello.

ELIZABETHTOWN — When I entered Whimsical Florist & Gifts on Sunday, the first thing that came to my mind was Prince. You know, the singer. The event space was covered in violet, from the decor to the flowers to the regal clothing of the attendees. I didn’t question my assumption at first. After all, Prince was an icon and Purple Rain would be a nice theme.

As I continued further into the space and entered the immaculately decorated event room, I realized that the theme was royalty, but not in the way I had predicted. Everyone at Whimsical Florist & Gifts that day was there to celebrate a different icon— Ms. Lula Margaret Coatney McKoy.

Born in Portersville on Jan. 8, 1923, Lula turned 100 years old on Sunday. Surrounded by her family and friends, she celebrated her hundredth birthday with smiles, laughter, and style.

One of the greatest rewards of reaching such an impressive age is the ability to know five generations of her descendants. “My descendants have made accomplishments locally, nationally, and internationally,” stated Lula. “I am so grateful to witness their success.”

The accomplishments of her family are not the only thing Lula has witnessed throughout her lifetime. She has lived through 17 presidents, from Coolidge to Biden, and has “been fortunate enough to vote for the nation’s first black President, Barack Obama,” Lula stated.

Lula describes her best years as those in which she had the opportunity to stay at home and raise her family before beginning her 20-year career. Following her retirement, she was able to tour Hawaii and visit Pearl Harbor, which was bombed when she was 18 years old.

For readers who may be wondering how to make it to one hundred years old, Lula’s advice is simple. She says your best shot is “to put the Lord first in your life and to do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Lula celebrated a century of life surrounded by her loved ones and with her favorite Bible verse in her heart: “Create in me a clean heart, oh God, and renew a right spirit within me” (Psalm 51).