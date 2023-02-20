CLARKTON — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on the use and sale of opioids in the Bladen community.

On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop in the area of NC 211 and US 701 in Clarkton. Pursuant to the stop, a large quantity of fentanyl and amounts of cocaine were seized.

In addition to the vehicle stop, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit applied for and was granted search warrants for two locations on Peanut Plant Road in Elizabethtown. Agents executed simultaneous search warrants on these locations. Additionally, a large sum of cash was located. At the conclusion of these events, Michael Lee Green, 52, of Elizabethtown was arrested and charged with two counts of Level III trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 28 grams), maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, PWIMSD schedule II controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Green was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,500,000.00 bond.

Additionally, Eric Nicholas Phillips, 39, of Pikeville was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillips was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $25,000.00 bond. This investigation is ongoing and additional state and federal charges are anticipated relating to this case.