Officer’s are making an effort to connect with students across the county

Sergeant Lewis and Deputy Grice with Mrs. Collier and her Kindergarten class.

Bladen County’s police officers have been busy in recent weeks. Last week, National School Resource Officer’s Day celebrated the men and women who strive to protect Bladen’s students.

Also, Sergeant Lewis and Deputy Grice were seen at Bladenboro Primary School where they talked to the Kindergarten class of Mrs. Collier about safety.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office seems to be busy making changes and working diligently to increase its presence in the community in a positive manner.