Earl Hunter Jr. with Black Folks Camp Too leads a conversation around the campfire outside the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

Attendees listen to Bullard as he tells area history in front of the Friends of the Mountain-to-Sea Trail table.

Families and individuals came to enjoy the discussion and the toasted marshmallows.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown opened the Year of the Trail this past weekend by celebrating the beauty of Bladen County’s abundance of nature.

Appropriately dubbed “Mother Nature’s Playground”, Bladen County is home to many nature trails and lakes which makes it the perfect place for lovers of the outdoors.

The festival began on Friday evening with a community gathering at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market where the rain held off to allow a warm, dancing campfire. Complete with marshmallows to toast, the campfire was the perfect place for Earl B. Hunter, Jr. to talk about Black Folks Camp Too, an organization focused on building unity through the love of nature.

Despite what the name may imply to some, Black Folks Camp Too is not just about Black people. It started as a labor of love to encourage the Black community to spend more time outdoors and amongst nature, and transformed into an effort to unite all peoples within our nation regardless of religion, race, or ethnic background.

Following the campfire conversation, Walter “Nubbins” Bullard captivated attendees inside the farmer’s market with local folklore and ghost stories.

The festival continued throughout the weekend with vendors at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market on Saturday morning and afternoon. Festival attendees were able to explore all the items as they checked in before heading to enjoy the multitude of events.

Terri Dennison, Executive Director for the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and Executive Assistant Heather Norton ensured that the weekend was filled with activities for nature enthusiasts of all sorts.

Friday night also saw a night hike and star gazing at Jones Lake State Park and music at Goldston’s Beach.

Saturday was packed with a hike at Jones Lake State Park, a guided mountain bike ride at Brown’s Creek Nature Park and Bike Trail, guided paddling on Jones Lake, a Mountain-to-Sea fundraiser, live music at Camp Clearwater and Goldston’s Beach, and guided hikes on the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, Bay Tree Lake State Natural Area, Singletary Lake State Park, and White Lake multi-use path.

Sunday was a designated “do-it-yourself day,” where attendees were provided with trail maps and descriptions. Scheduled activities included bird watching, and a walk through the vines of Lu Mil with guide Terri Dennison and her beloved dogs, affectionately dubbed “the Dublin Doodle Duo.”

Another fabulous festival showcasing Bladen County’s beauty is in the books, but there’s no doubt that Terri and Heather are already working on upcoming events such as the March 4 parade celebrating Elizabethtown’s founding.