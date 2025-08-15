Land ‘O Lakes has scheduled its club championship Sept. 13-14 with tee times beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Players will be flighted by tees/handicap and prizes awarded for gross winners in Blue tee flight and gross and net winners in all other flights. Flights are Blue tees, White tees, Seniors-Gold tees (ages 65 and over), Super Seniors-Red tees (ages 75 and over) and Ladies-Red tees.

Entry fee is $50 per play, which includes range balls each day.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-642-5757.

Thundering Herd

The team of Hutchens Glenn, Kent Fisher, Anne Beyer, Connor Padrick and Lucas Henderson won a scorecard playoff over the team of Pam Davis, Jimmy Schultz, David Beyer, Connor Smith and Steven Clark in the Thursday, Aug. 14 Thundering Herd tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Each team finished at 6-under for the 9-hole event.

Anyone wishing to play in the 6 p.m. tournaments can call the Vineyard Golf pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Cost is $30 for members and $50 for non-members.

SFGA

The weekly Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association tournament finished in a tie for first place. The team of George Cochran, David Medlin and Bobby Gooden and the team of Rudy Pait, Jerry Strickland, Billy Malpass and Alick Mansfield each shot 59s at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Tied for third place with 61s were the team of Wilber Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ray Crabtree and Rodney Warwick and the team of Rob Conway, Timmy Thompson, Chris Smith and Marvin Eaton.

The next tournament is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 19 at Land ‘O Lakes. The Aug. 26 tournament is set for Vineyard Golf at White Lake. To enter or for information call John Blake at 910-641-2819, Rob Conway at 910-640-9249, Linwood Hedgepeth at 910-734-7161 or L.R. Odham at 910-770-2449.

Hancock-Callier place 3rd

Steve Hancock of Elizabethtown teamed up with Dave Callier of Wallace to win third place net in the Carolinas Golf Association 2-man four-ball super senior division at River Landing in Wallace on Thursday, Aug. 14 in wet rainy conditions, shooting a gross 74, net 71.

Bay Tree Lakes VFD tournament

The 22nd annual Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Tournament registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Awards and a meal will follow at the end of the tournament. There will be longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contests along with two opportunities to win either a car or $25,000 for a hole-in-one. Cost is $65 per play or $260 for a four-player team. Hole sponsorships also are available.

For information, call Bob Latham at 910-876-0717, Ben Corbett at 910-874-4019 or Jimmy Skinner at 910-991-6879.

Augustine tournament

The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-247-6132.

