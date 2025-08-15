The East Bladen junior varsity volleyball team has won its first two matches this season.

RAEFORD – Tevin McLean scored a pair of goals in the first half Thursday as the East Bladen boys’ soccer team opened its season with a 3-all tie against Hoke County.

Elsewhere, the East Bladen varsity volleyball team was swept 3-0 at Heide Trask. The Eagles’ JV volleyball team defeated Trask 2-0.

Boys’ Soccer: East Bladen 3, Hoke County 3

McLean’s goals came in the 16th minute off an assist from Jayce Hatcher and in the 30th minute off an assist from Fox Sutton that gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead. However, Hoke scored twice in less than a minute to tie the match at half.

Hoke County’s goals came “right through the middle,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “Mentally, that can’t happen. That showed our inexperience. However, the guys didn’t hang their heads and didn’t let up.”

East Bladen regained the lead in the 51st minute on a goal by Andrio Gonzales off an assist from Ishaq Algozy. Hoke County scored off a free kick with 10 minutes remaining to tie it.

Sutton, the Eagles goalkeeper, had 10 saves, including a fingertip reaction save on a corner kick that preserved the tie.

“We grew into the game plan and trapped and pressed the pockets we needed to,” Raynor said. “We let them have the ball and tucked in. I thought our guys executed our game plan from the first whistle. We got a little tired and allowed the ball to switch a few times when we shouldn’t, but proud of how we played.

“Last year it was a 0-3 result (against Hoke). Tonight, it was 3-3 and had chances to win it. The guys are working hard. Extremely pleased with their growth so far.”

East Bladen is scheduled to return to the pitch Monday at Clinton.

Volleyball: Heide Trask 3, East Bladen 0

In Rocky Point, Trask defeated the Eagles 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 in a non-conference match. East Bladen is 0-2 and is scheduled to play at Clinton on Monday.

In the deciding third set, East Bladen jumped to a 4-1 lead behind the serving of Tatum Allen. However, Trask scored the next 16 points for a 17-4 lead. The Eagles cut it to 23-17 late in the set before Trask scored the final two points.

East Bladen also trailed early in the first set, 11-4, before pulling within a point at 17-16, but was never able to take the lead. In the second set, the teams played on even terms with the Eagles leading 17-15, but Trask went on an 8-1 run to take control.

JV Volleyball: East Bladen 2, Heide Trask 0

In Rocky Point, Bella Beard had four kills and Addie Douglas had three service aces and six digs in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-21 sweep of Trask. East Bladen is 2-0.

In the first set, with the score tied at 18-all, East Bladen scored four straight points behind the serving of Tenley Dowless. Trask pulled within 22-21 before the Eagles scored the final three points.

In the second set, East Bladen, leading 12-9, reeled off seven straight points with Harlie Shaw serving for a 19-9 lead. Trask rallied to make it 21-19. East Bladen clinched the win on Shaw’s kill to end the match.

Dowless and Gracey Edwards each had two service aces for East Bladen. Chloe Merritt and Beard each had a service ace. Edwards had three kills, Maylin McMichael had two and Shaw and Dowless each had one. Beard had three digs while Dowless and Avianna Whittington each had one.

FRIDAY, AUG. 15

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

West Bladen vs Lakewood (scrimmage), 8 p.m., Clinton High School

MONDAY, AUG. 18

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

East Bladen at Clinton, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen at Clinton, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Pine Forest at West Bladen, postponed

TUESDAY, AUG. 19

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

West Columbus at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

North Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

South Columbus at East Bladen, 4 p.m.