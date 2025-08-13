TABOR CITY – The East Bladen girls’ tennis team won two of the three doubles matches Tuesday to edge South Columbus 5-4 in a season-opening non-conference match.

Elsewhere, the East Bladen junior varsity volleyball team swept South Columbus 2-0 while the Eagles varsity team lost to South Columbus 3-1.

In soccer, the East Bladen at South Columbus game was postponed and, for the second straight day, the West Bladen at Union game was postponed.

Girls’ tennis: East Bladen 5, South Columbus 4

Singles: M. Cartrette (SC) def. Sana’a Singletary 8-4; C. Greene (SC) def. Ruby Stephens 8-2; E. Stubbs (SC) def. Azul Valencia Esparza 8-1; Niyah Wooten (EB) def. D. Reynolds 8-2; Amanda Bollinger (EB) def. B. Hardee 8-6; Ava Allen (EB) def. B. Wade 8-0.

Doubles: M. Cartrette-C. Greene (SC) def. Sana’a Singletary-Niyah Wooten 8-1; Ruby Stephens-Ava Allen (EB) def. E. Stubbs-D. Reynolds 9-7; Claire Devane-Michelle Quezda (EB) def. B. Hardee-B. Wade 9-7.

Volleyball: South Columbus 3, East Bladen 1

The Eagles won the first set 25-13, but South Columbus tied it with a 25-16 second-set win, then won a pair of closely contested sets 25-23 and 26-24 to claim the non-conference victory in the season opener for both teams.

JV Volleyball: East Bladen 2, South Columbus 0

Harlie Shaw served for nine points and Bella Beard had five attacks in the first set to spark the Eagles to a 25-14, 25-15 season-opening victory in a non-conference match.

SCOREBOARD

TUESDAY, AUG. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen at South Columbus, postponed

West Bladen at Union, postponed

Volleyball

Varsity: South Columbus 3, East Bladen 1

JV: East Bladen 2, South Columbus 0

Girls’ Tennis

East Bladen 5, South Columbus 4

West Bladen at Pine Forest, postponed

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 13

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

West Bladen at Pender, 6 p.m.