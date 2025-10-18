ELIZABETHTOWN — The East Bladen football players had a stake in Friday’s Senior Night game against Lakewood.

Now, they’ll be eating steak, courtesy of Coach Robby Priest.

The Eagles dominated from start to finish in shutting out the Carolina Conference co-leaders 32-0 at Lenon Fisher Stadium.

“I don’t remember saying this, but (apparently) I told them that if we scored 30-something or 40-something and (Lakewood) didn’t get any points, that I would buy them steak dinners,” Priest said. “Now, I’ve got to buy 22 steaks.”

The East Bladen offense amassed 377 total yards and the Eagles defense limited Lakewood (5-3, 3-1 Carolina) to a mere 60 total yards. The Leopards drove only once into East Bladen territory and never got closer than 20 yards from the goal line.

“I knew we were due, but I wasn’t expecting this,” Priest said. “We had a good week of practice, so I know the potential was there. Our defense played lights out. They were locked in and engaged last week.”

The East Bladen defense intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles. The Eagles (6-3, 3-2 Carolina) also recovered an onside kick that set up Dashon Campbell’s second short touchdown run in the first quarter.

Campbell scored twice and ran for 82 yards. Jaden Lewis picked up 141 yards and scored on a 27-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Keyshawn Kemp ran for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion and Julius Battle ran 42 yards for East Bladen’s final touchdown.

“Maybe we’re starting to click,” Priest said. “We’ll wait and see. You’re dealing with high school kids, so you never know what you’re going to get.”

East Bladen has won its past two games by a combined 76-6 after dropping heartbreakers to North Duplin and Hobbton by a combined five points over a span of four days.

“My biggest message to them was that you can’t feel sorry for yourself,” Priest said about bouncing back from those two conference defeats. “Nobody’s sending any sympathy cards. We had to show up, go back to work, and I’m pleased with how they played (Friday). A little mental toughness, maybe, was built.”

After an exchange of fumbles to open the game, East Bladen scored on its next two possessions. The Eagles needed only four plays to drive 26 plays with Campbell barrelling in from the 4 for a 6-0 lead with 6:43 remaining in the first quarter.

Torean Cogdell recovered the ensuing kickoff for East Bladen at the Lakewood 49. A 20-yard pass play from Kemp to Campbell highlighted the 10-play drive. Campbell finished it from the 1 and the Eagles had a two touchdown lead with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.

The score remained 12-0 until East Bladen found the end zone three times in the fourth quarter on runs by Lewis, Kemp and Battle.

Xavier Potts, Raheem Lewis and Jaden Lewis intercepted Lakewood passes. Kaden Johnson recovered a Lakewood fumble with the other East Bladen fumble recovery unclear.

Prior to the game, East Bladen recognized 11 seniors who were playing their final regular season home game. They were Kemp, Raheem Lewis, Cogdell, Campbell, Braylon Cromartie, Bradley Townsend, Khalil McKoy, Battle, Potts, General Maye and Julio Murillo.

