Thursday Roundup: East Bladen sweeps West Columbus

CERRO GORDO — East Bladen scored six runs after two outs in the seventh inning Thursday night in beating West Columbus 11-6 in a Carolina Conference high school baseball game.

The win moved East Bladen (3-4, 2-0 Carolina) into a tie for first place in the league standings with Hobbton (4-2, 2-0 Carolina). West Columbus (5-3, 3-1 Carolina) suffered its first conference loss.

East Bladen’s last-inning rally began with a Davion Lewis triple to right. Jayce Hatcher, Isaiah Lee and Tyler Eason followed with singles that put the Eagles ahead 7-4. Josh Dawson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Colton Daly had a run-producing single and Cade Rogers drove home two with a double that gave East Bladen an 11-4 lead.

West Columbus scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.

Hatcher and Daly each had two hits and three RBIs for East Bladen. Lee had two hits. Zach Sholar, Lewis, Eason, Dawson and Rogers each had a hit.

Eason pitched into the sixth inning and got the win. He allowed four runs on eight hits, struck out five and walked three. Hatcher pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed a pair of unearned runs on two hits and struck out three.

Softball: East Bladen 18, West Columbus 8

In Cerro Gordo, Niyah Wooten went 5-for-5 with a double and triple and drove in five runs to lead an Eagles offense that pounded out 20 hits in a Carolina Conference victory. East Bladen scored in every inning except the third.

Leadoff batter Tatum Allen was 4-for-5 with two triples and five runs scored for East Bladen (3-4, 1-1 Carolina). Sierra Thompson had three hits. Gracie Edwards and Taylor Dowless each had two hits. Jenna Brice, Gracie Clark, Sophia Thompson and Aaliyah Monroe each had a hit.

Edwards and Brice combined on a three-hitter with eight strikeouts. Only two runs were earned as East Bladen was charged with four errors.

Girls’ Soccer: East Bladen 9, West Columbus 0

In Cerro Gordo, Macey Potter and Maylin McMichael each had hat tricks as the Eagles posted the shutout in a Carolina Conference match that was halted at half because of the goal rule. Julia Flowers, Bella Beard and Avianna Whittington also scored for East Bladen (3-3-1, 1-1 Carolina).

Girls’ Soccer: Lumberton 2, West Bladen 0

In Bladenboro, Brittney Hernandez and Sofia Benitez scored in the first half in the Pirates’ non-conference victory against West Bladen (0-6-1).

JV Girls’ Soccer: West Bladen 3, Lumberton 3

In Bladenboro, La’Naya Moore scored twice and had an assist on a goal by Alexandra Verdugo Gomez as the Knights and Lumberton played to a draw.

West Bladen (1-1-1) led 2-1 at half and were up 3-2 with about two minutes remaining before Lumberton netted the tying goal. Alejandra Clemente had four steals for the Knights. Keeper Giselle Lara had three saves.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball: Clarkton 6, Williams Township 5

In Clarkton, Jalin Ballard and Aiden Wooten combined on a six-hitter as the Blue Devils held off Williams Township. Owen Hall and Wooten each had two hits for the Blue Devils. Alondell Smith had a double. Hall scored three runs.

Clarkton (2-0) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and led 6-2 after four. Williams Township scored once in the fifth and two in the seventh before Wooten struck out the final batter.

Baseball: Bladenboro 24, Tabor City 8

In Tabor City, the Bulldogs opened their season with a decisive victory, scoring 14 runs in the fifth inning. Keithan Russ, Oxciel Campos, Triton Bordeaux and Greyland Nobles each had two hits for Bladenboro. Tyler Thurman, Colton Wilkins, Braylon Melvin and Ronderick Bellamy each had one hit.

Softball: Williams Township 14, Clarkton 0

In Clarkton, Williams Township exploded for 11 runs in the second inning in defeating the Blue Devils. Zoey Graham had a double and Skyy Johnson had a single for Clarkton.

Softball: Riverside Christian 10, Emereau 1

In Fayetteville, Riverside Christian used a four-run, second inning to open a 5-0 advantage en route to beating the Aviators (0-3). Alaina Wilkins scored Emereau’s lone run in the sixth inning.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: East Bladen 11, West Columbus 6

JV: West Columbus 6, East Bladen 5

Softball

East Bladen 18, West Columbus 8

Girls’ Soccer

Varsity: East Bladen 9, West Columbus 0

Varsity: Lumberton 2, West Bladen 0

JV: West Bladen 3, Lumberton 3

Track & Field

West Bladen at Fairmont

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Clarkton 6, Williams Township 5

Bladenboro 24, Tabor City 7

East Columbus 17, Elizabethtown 0

Softball

Williams Township 14, Clarkton 0

Bladenboro at Tabor City

Elizabethtown at East Columbus

Riverside Christian 10, Emereau 1

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at Latta, S.C., JV 5 p.m., Varsity 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

East Bladen at South Columbus, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at North Myrtle Beach, JV noon, Varsity 2:30 p.m.

Track & Field

East Bladen in N.C. Runner’s Elite Eastern Tour, Heide Trask, 10 a.m.