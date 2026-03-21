Friday Roundup: West Bladen baseball, East Bladen soccer win

LATTA, S.C. — J.T. Hepler homered and drove in four runs Friday night as West Bladen defeated Latta 12-2 in a non-conference high school baseball game.

Hepler, who was 3-for-4 at the plate, belted a two-run home run in the first inning and added a two-run double in the fifth for the Knights (7-1).

Master sports schedule | Standings

Tyler Lewis went the distance on the mound, allowing three hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. The game was stopped after five innings because of the run rule.

Ashton Davis and Jonah Bryan each had two hits for West Bladen while Weston Hilburn, Jackson Smith and Aidan Trinidad each had one hit.

The Knights scored four runs in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Girls’ Soccer: East Bladen 7, South Columbus 0

In Tabor City, Gabby Rebollar scored three goals and had two assists in her return to the lineup in the Eagles’ non-conference victory over South Columbus.

Rebollar, who missed five games because of a concussion, scored the first goal of the game on a 35-yard blast into the top corner. Julia Flowers, Kenley Parks, Ava Allen and Maylin McMichael also scored for East Bladen (4-3-1). Kaelyn Eason and Aaliyah Monroe had assists. Aubri Nixon made three saves in goal.

Softball: Dillon, S.C. 3, West Bladen 2

In Dillon, South Carolina, a bases-loaded error in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed Dillon to edge the Knights.

Dillon had loaded the bases on an error and two singles to set the stage for the game winner.

West Bladen (2-7) tied it at 2-all in the fifth. Allison Hickman reached on a fielder’s choice, then scored on a double by A Wilcox. Wilcox advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Brenna Hester’s second single of the game.

Wilcox and Hester each had two hits for West Bladen. Kali Allen, Abigail Dew and Hickman each had one hit.

Hickman went the distance in the circle. She allowed three unearned runs, four hits, struck out 11 and walked three. The Knights were charged with five errors.

JV Baseball: West Bladen 4, Latta, S.C. 3

In Latta, South Carolina, Jarod Carroll pitched two shutout innings as West Bladen edged Latta.

Cole Brisson pitched the first three innings for the Knights (4-3) and allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Gaston Russ and Carroll each had two hits and drove in a run for West Bladen. Sawyer King, Devan Stanley and Brooks Carroll each had a hit.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: West Bladen 12, Latta, S.C. 2

JV: West Bladen 4, Latta, S.C. 3

Softball

Dillon, S.C. 3, West Bladen 2

Girls’ Soccer

East Bladen 7, South Columbus 0

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at North Myrtle Beach, JV noon, Varsity 2:30 p.m.

Track & Field

East Bladen in N.C. Runner’s Elite Eastern Tour, Heide Trask, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

No games scheduled

MONDAY, MARCH 23

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at East Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Softball

West Bladen at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

West Bladen at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Tennis

West Bladen at South Brunswick, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

West Bladen in Southeastern tournament, Carolina National Golf Club, Bolivia, 1 p.m.

East Bladen in Carolina tournament, Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville, 3 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Tar Heel at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.

Nakina at Bladenboro, 4 p.m.

Emereau at Midway, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Emereau at Midway, 4 p.m.