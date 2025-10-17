ROSEBORO – Four different players scored touchdowns as the East Bladen junior varsity football team defeated Lakewood 25-13 Thursday night in a Carolina Conference game.

Cayden Morton scored on a 3-yard run, Zee Pone had a 5-yard TD run, Prince McKoy ran into the end zone from 30 yards out and Lakota Schmale caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ryne Priest for the Eagles (5-3). Kenley Parks kicked one extra point.

RECREATION

At Bladen County Park, the Wolfpack and Hurricanes were winners in the 7-9-year-old flag football league. The Hurricanes are 2-0 and have yet to allow a point after the first week of the season.

THURSDAY, OCT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL

JV Football

East Bladen 25, Lakewood 13

Red Springs at West Bladen, cancelled

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Wolfpack 18, Crimson Tide 8

Hurricanes 33, Volunteers 0

FRIDAY, OCT. 17

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Lakewood at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

West Bladen at Red Springs, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

NCHSAA individual regionals, Goldsboro

SATURDAY, OCT. 18

HIGH SCHOOL

NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs

Pender at West Bladen, 11 a.m.

East Bladen at Hobbton, 1 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

NCHSAA individual regionals, Goldsboro