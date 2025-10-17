ROSEBORO – Four different players scored touchdowns as the East Bladen junior varsity football team defeated Lakewood 25-13 Thursday night in a Carolina Conference game.
Cayden Morton scored on a 3-yard run, Zee Pone had a 5-yard TD run, Prince McKoy ran into the end zone from 30 yards out and Lakota Schmale caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ryne Priest for the Eagles (5-3). Kenley Parks kicked one extra point.
RECREATION
At Bladen County Park, the Wolfpack and Hurricanes were winners in the 7-9-year-old flag football league. The Hurricanes are 2-0 and have yet to allow a point after the first week of the season.
THURSDAY, OCT. 16
HIGH SCHOOL
JV Football
East Bladen 25, Lakewood 13
Red Springs at West Bladen, cancelled
RECREATION
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Wolfpack 18, Crimson Tide 8
Hurricanes 33, Volunteers 0
FRIDAY, OCT. 17
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
Lakewood at East Bladen, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at Red Springs, 7 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
NCHSAA individual regionals, Goldsboro
SATURDAY, OCT. 18
HIGH SCHOOL
NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs
Pender at West Bladen, 11 a.m.
East Bladen at Hobbton, 1 p.m.
Girls’ Tennis
NCHSAA individual regionals, Goldsboro