Gradually recovering from the 4-7 debacle a couple of weeks ago, but it’s going to take an amazing final three weeks to get to 80% for the season.

The Little Engine That Could said “I think I can. I think I can. I think I can.” As for reaching 80% for the season, “I doubt I will. I doubt I will. I doubt I will.”

Last week’s record was 10-3 with the three losses coming by a combined nine points. Typical losers talk there. Season record is 87-27 for 76.3%.

As Week 9 is upon us, I hope East Bladen and West Bladen win. I want the Eagles and Knights to win. But I’ve got to pick ‘em as I see ‘em, although I won’t be disappointed if those are the only two misses for the week.

Lakewood 22, East Bladen 20 – The Eagles had a nice bounce back 44-6 win last Friday at East Columbus after losing two games over four days by a combined five points. Lakewood will be a much stiffer test. The Leopards have won four straight. Expecting a hard fought battle with the game decided late in the fourth quarter..

Red Springs 20, West Bladen 13 – Four of Red Springs’ five losses have been by a combined 15 points and the Red Devils won their opener by two. The West Bladen defense should keep the Knights in the game. Can the offense do enough to get West Bladen the win?

Hobbton 32, West Columbus 14 – The Wildcats lost their first three games this season, but have since won four straight and are challenging for a Carolina Conference crown. A solid club.

North Duplin 42, Union 6 – Don’t count the Rebels out of the Carolina Conference race.

Whiteville 35, Fairmont 12 – The Wolfpack will continue to roll toward a final-week showdown at South Columbus for the Southeastern title.

South Columbus 27, South Brunswick 13 – Going to go with the Stallions and former West Bladen coach and Bladenboro High athlete Russell Dove.

California 28, North Carolina 17 – Friday night under the California lights and, perhaps, the Tar Heels can put up a fight and begin to see the light. Of course, that light may be a train.

Georgia Tech 38, Duke 36 – C’mon, don’t try to convince anyone that you had Georgia Tech and Duke playing for first place in the ACC in mid-October. This should be entertaining.

UNC Pembroke 35, North Greenville 20 – Battle for first place in Conference Carolinas. Would you dare pick against the Braves at this point?

Southern Virginia 28, Methodist 14 – The Monarchs lost to Southern Virginia for the first time last season in seven meetings. Can you say “two straight?”

Campbell 30, New Hampshire 21 – The Camels should get this one at Barker-Lane Stadium.

Carolina 24, NY Jets 20 – The last time the Panthers had a 4-3 record was 2019 following a 51-13 trouncing by San Francisco. Can Carolina match that record Sunday with a win against the winless Jets? One would think so, one would hope so and one, also, could believe New York would get its first win.

