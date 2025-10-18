RED SPRINGS – Red Springs scored four touchdowns in the second half Friday night en route to a 35-0 victory against West Bladen in a Southeastern Conference football game.

West Bladen (2-6, 0-3 Southeastern) only trailed 8-0 at half, but Red Springs (3-5, 1-2 Southeastern) controlled play over the final two quarters.

Raymond Blue Jr. scored the first touchdown and the last touchdown of the game. Taquan Ellerbe Jr. and Nazir Blackmon scored on short touchdown runs in the third quarter. Chase Boone scored on a 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter that gave the Red Devils a 28-0 advantage.

The Knights managed only 37 yards rushing and 68 passing for the game. Sincere McKinley gained 36 yards on 12 carries to lead West Bladen. Hunter Hester completed 2 of 5 passes for 48 yards with two passes intercepted. Jace Lesane had a reception for 44 yards.

Defensively for West Bladen, Wendell Way had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, Isaiah Robinson had 10 tackles, John McDowell had five tackles and a fumble recovery, Riley Kline had four tackles and Hester had four tackles, a sack and three quarterback hurries.

Boone, the Red Springs quarterback, completed 10 of 14 passes for 176 yards with Kyler Thomas catching five passes for 92 yards. The Red Devils ran for 185 yards on 32 attempts with Blue Jr. leading the way with 87 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns.

West Bladen will host South Columbus next Friday in its final home game, then end the regular season Oct. 31 at South Brunswick.