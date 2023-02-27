RALEIGH — As students become less willing to take out massive student loans to pay for college, they are looking for other opportunities to enter the workforce and provide for themselves and their families. One state representative in particular is hoping to provide a pathway.

On Thursday, state Representative Ben Moss (R-Richmond, Moore) filed HB 202: Workforce Development Act of 2023, legislation establishing a “High School to Work” program between high schools and local businesses. This initiative aims to create opportunities for high school students to participate in summer apprenticeships and internships, or to job shadow in various trades and skilled labor positions – to build the base of prospective employees in high-demand trade fields and careers.

“Too often, Students are graduating from High School and heading off to college or joining the workforce without being properly equipped with the skills needed to take that next step,” said Moss, “We are failing them by not providing them with the opportunities and resources needed to discover their passions and determine the best career path for them. Internships, apprenticeships, and job shadowing play a critical role in how we recruit and develop a highly-skilled workforce. These students are our future teachers, doctors, and business owners and it’s time that we help them gain experience that will help drive our economy forward.”

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) will be in charge of administering the grants to Local Education Agencies and overseeing the success of the High School to Work program. NCDPI will also develop guidelines and waiver forms for the program to be used by high schools and local businesses in connection with the program.

The Workforce Development Act was filed by Rep. Ben Moss on Feb. 22, and will be read on the House floor before being assigned to the appropriate committee for further debate and consideration.