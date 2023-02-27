BLADEN COUNTY — The North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts sponsors poster, essay, public speaking, and computer-generated slide show contests at the local District, Area, and State levels. The Area level contains nine competing counties.

These contests provide opportunities for students in grades three through 12 to become aware of and share their concerns about soil and water conservation.

Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District has announced this year’s District first and second-place winners. First-place District winners advance to compete at the Area 7 level and first-place winners from the Area 7 level will advance to State Competition.

This year’s judges were Jacob Barber of North Carolina Extension Service, Chip Campbell of the Natural Resources Conservation Service; Dean Morris of Bladen SWCD; and Rodney Musselwhite of the Farm Service Agency.

This year’s contest theme was “Water… The Cycle of Life” and the winners are listed below.

Posters

3rd grade:

1st place — Emani Autry, Bladenboro Primary School

2nd place — Charlotte Todd, Bladen Lakes Primary School

4th grade:

1st place — Jamison Raynor, Bladenboro Primary School

2nd place — Melissa Rodriguez-Mojarro, Bladen Lakes Primary School

5th grade:

1st place — Crystal Sanchez-Plata, Bladenboro Middle School

2nd place — Nayely Mejia Marroquin, Tar Heel Middle School

Slide Shows

6th grade:

1st place — Jeremiah Bryan, Bladenboro Middle School

Essays

7th grade:

1st place — Everlee Nance, Tar Heel Middle School

8th grade:

1st place — Joseph Martinez, Elizabethtown Middle School

2nd place — Josey Pair, Bladenboro Middle School