BLADEN COUNTY — The North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts sponsors poster, essay, public speaking, and computer-generated slide show contests at the local District, Area, and State levels. The Area level contains nine competing counties.
These contests provide opportunities for students in grades three through 12 to become aware of and share their concerns about soil and water conservation.
Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District has announced this year’s District first and second-place winners. First-place District winners advance to compete at the Area 7 level and first-place winners from the Area 7 level will advance to State Competition.
This year’s judges were Jacob Barber of North Carolina Extension Service, Chip Campbell of the Natural Resources Conservation Service; Dean Morris of Bladen SWCD; and Rodney Musselwhite of the Farm Service Agency.
This year’s contest theme was “Water… The Cycle of Life” and the winners are listed below.
Posters
3rd grade:
1st place — Emani Autry, Bladenboro Primary School
2nd place — Charlotte Todd, Bladen Lakes Primary School
4th grade:
1st place — Jamison Raynor, Bladenboro Primary School
2nd place — Melissa Rodriguez-Mojarro, Bladen Lakes Primary School
5th grade:
1st place — Crystal Sanchez-Plata, Bladenboro Middle School
2nd place — Nayely Mejia Marroquin, Tar Heel Middle School
Slide Shows
6th grade:
1st place — Jeremiah Bryan, Bladenboro Middle School
Essays
7th grade:
1st place — Everlee Nance, Tar Heel Middle School
8th grade:
1st place — Joseph Martinez, Elizabethtown Middle School
2nd place — Josey Pair, Bladenboro Middle School