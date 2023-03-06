BLADENBORO — Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 3000 block of Old Hwy 41 in the Bladenboro area of Bladen County. During the course of the investigation, amounts of methamphetamine were purchased from Anthony Rose and Amber Goodman.

On Thursday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at 3481 Old Hwy 41, Bladenboro NC 28320. Pursuant to the search warrant, trafficking amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana were seized. Additionally, multiple weapons were seized from the residence.

At the conclusion of this investigation, Anthony Rose, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams), conspiring to sell schedule II controlled substances, conspiring to deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances (x2), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine (x2), maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances (x4). Rose was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $710,000.00 bond.

Amber Goodman, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams), selling schedule II controlled substances, delivering schedule II controlled substances, conspiring to sell schedule II controlled substances, conspiring to deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances (x2), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine (x2), maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances. Goodman was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $1,510,000.00 bond.

Michelle Khan, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with trafficking of opium/heroin (more than 4 grams), trafficking methamphetamine (more than 28 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine. Khan was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $45,000.00 bond.