Items seized by the Bladen County Sherriff’s Office are seen above.

BLADEN COUNTY — On Wednesday and Thursday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team conducted aggressive enforcement in an effort to curb illegal activity throughout Bladen County. During this enforcement event, 8 individuals were arrested and multiple others were cited and released.

While conducting surveillance on a known narcotics distribution point, Deputies encountered a 2023 Ram TRX, operated by Lakota Contreras, of Saint Pauls. After getting behind Contreras, he began to drive erratically, speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour, and running people off of the road. Deputies attempted to stop Contreras, however, Contreras failed to heed to blue lights and sirens and continued to drive erratically, evading law enforcement. After a short vehicle pursuit, Contreras lost control of his vehicle and struck a dirt embankment. After the vehicle came to a rest, all occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot unsuccessfully. The following individuals were arrested during this pursuit.

Lakota Contreras, of Saint Pauls, was arrested and charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Flee to elude arrest, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances (x2), Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, Resist/delay/obstruct public officer, and Carrying a concealed handgun. Contreras was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000.00 bond.

Jasper Currie-Hurst, of Saint Pauls, was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, Resist/delay/obstruct public officer, and Carrying a concealed handgun. Currie-Hurst was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000.00 bond.

Kendricks McLaughlin, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, Resist/delay/obstruct public officer, and Carrying a concealed handgun. McLaughlin was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $250,000.00 bond.

The following individuals were also arrested and charged during this event:

Adam Pate, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with Possession of heroin and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Pate was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $15,000.00 bond.

Donald Kinlaw, of Saint Pauls, was arrested and charged with Possession of cocaine and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Kinlaw was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $22,000.00 bond.

Christopher Corl, of Fayetteville, was arrested on an outstanding order for arrest for a domestic violence protection order. Corl was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center without a bond.

Joseph Black, of White Lake, was arrested and charged with Possession of heroin and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Black was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $26,000.00 bond.

Michael Williams, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Possession of marijuana. Williams was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $105,000.00 bond.