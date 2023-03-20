BLADEN COUNTY — Parents of Kindergarten-aged children should mark their calendars for the upcoming Kindergarten registration period throughout the month of April.

April 3-4: Elizabethtown Primary School

April 6: Plain View Primary School

April 18: Dublin Primary School

April 20: Bladen Lakes Primary School

April 24-25: Bladenboro Primary School

April 27: East Arcadia School

Children who will be 5 years old prior to Aug. 31 of this year are eligible to be registered and must be registered by their parent or legal guardian.

A certified copy of the student’s birth certificate is required during registration, as well as the ID of the student’s parent or legal guardian. Proof of residence is also necessary. This could be a document such as a utility or gas bill, a lease agreement, or a cable bill. However, the service address must be the residential address and must be in the name of the legal parent or guardian.

Prior to the start of the school year, the student must also complete a health assessment and dental screening. A copy of the child’s immunization records should also be sent to the school at which they will attend.

Registration for the upcoming school year will take place in person.