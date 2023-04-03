DUBLIN — Bladen Community College (BCC) will be holding a multi-disciplinary emergency and disaster event on the main campus, on Thursday, April 6, beginning at noon and lasting until 7 p.m. The Nursing Program, EMS program, and Fire/Rescue Services are coordinating this event as a multidisciplinary event and partial capstone for our students. This event is a live scenario in which our differing departments get to practice and hone their skills in real-time in as real an environment as possible. This event will involve several different incidents throughout the day and will span several buildings and open areas on campus.

During that time, Fire/Rescue services, multiple ambulances, and aeromedical partners may be on campus participating in the event. As part of the event, faculty & staff will be walking around campus with emergency services safety vests as part of the training event.

Should anyone decide to be a spectator of the event, BCC asks that they keep their distance, so the students have a place to work, and spectators remain safe during the event. Please do not approach any vehicles or aircraft without the expressed approval of event staff or helicopter crew members.

If you have any questions about this event, please contact Sondra Guyton, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Community Relations at sguyton@bladencc.edu, or 910.879.5634.