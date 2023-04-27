ELIZABETHTOWN — Shots were heard in Elizabethtown on Tuesday afternoon near Lloyd Park during the Dixie Youth Games.

It was determined through a conference call with the Elizabethtown Police Department that the shots did not occur inside park limits but were fired outside the park with the individuals fleeing the area of Martin Street and Nobie Street and traveling away from the park.

Several officers, both off- and on-duty, were in or around the park during the incident and responded immediately. There were no injuries or property damage reported.

There has been one arrest made in relation to the shooting, and the police department is still actively investigating the incident.

A plan has been devised by the Elizabethtown Police Department to visibly patrol the area around the park during all Dixie Youth Games going forward.

Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball made a Facebook post addressing the incident, stating “Thank you to all the volunteers, Law enforcement members, and dispatchers who took action to ensure our youth stayed safe. We are grateful and thankful there were no injuries.”

Anyone with firsthand knowledge about the incident is encouraged to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at 910-862-3125.