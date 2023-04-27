East Bladen Baseball

RED SPRINGS-The East Bladen Eagles defeated the Red Springs Red Devils for a 10-2 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 match-up. The Eagles took an early 3-0 lead in their half of the first inning before the Red Devils responded with two runs of their own in the second inning. Senior right-hander Ty Mathis took charge of the mound for the Eagles and despite giving up two runs, he held the Red Devils scoreless through five innings. Mathis threw a complete game, gave up four hits, and struck out eight of the 28 batters to secure the win.

Senior catcher Garrison Tatum finished 3-for-5 at the plate and had an RBI to his name to lead the Eagles in slugging. Senior infielder Coleman Tatum batted in two RBIs off a 1-for-3 performance at the plate in Tuesday’s away victory against Red Springs. East Bladen was slated to play a non-conference game against South Brunswick on Wednesday but the game was canceled due to weather.

East Bladen hosted Red Springs on Friday in their second meeting of the season pending the weather.

West Bladen Baseball

ST. PAULS-The St. Pauls Bulldogs defeated the West Bladen Knights for a 4-3 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 clash. The Bulldogs scored two runs in the seventh inning to snatch away their opponent’s 3-2 lead. West Bladen finished the night with five hits as a team and was held scoreless in the last two innings of the game. Sophomore Cade Allen and freshmen Hunter Hester split time on the mound for the Knights. They combined for six strikeouts and allowed four hits between them.

St. Pauls now move a game ahead of the Knights in the SAC 7 standing with one more meeting between them. West Bladen moved their Friday game up to Wednesday to avoid inclement weather but mother nature had other plans and rain postponed the match-up to next Monday at 6 pm.

East Bladen Softball

RED SPRINGS-The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Red Springs Lady Red Devils for a 17-0 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 conference match-up. The Lady Eagles scored 14 runs alone in the third and fourth innings to solidify their dominance. East Bladen and Red Springs will meet again on Friday for their second clash of the season.

West Bladen Softball

ST. PAULS- The West Bladen Lady Knights defeated the St. Pauls Bulldog for a 12-1 victory on Tuesday in a SAC 7 conference match-up. The Lady Knights exploded for nine runs in the fifth inning after leading the game 3-1 to create a huge separation from their opponents. St. Pauls junior pitcher Yomaris Vasquez and West Bladen senior pitcher Rylee Chadwick threw complete games.

Chadwick allowed three hits and struck out seven of the 22 batters to secure another win. Senior Kylie Durden led the Knights in slugging with a perfect 2-for-2 day, she batted in three runs and scored three times herself. Junior Gracie Faircloth, freshman Kali Allen, and Chadwick each finished the day with two RBIs.

West Bladen will host Red Springs next Monday at 6 pm to resume their SAC 7 title charge.