ELIZABETHTOWN – The Bladen County Democratic Party had an outstanding convention on Saturday in Elizabethtown.

Several members, both elected and non-elected, gave exceptional remarks about the party’s past history and elections, and are looking forward to and are excited about future challenges throughout the county, state, and the nation. While sharing her thoughts, the elected chairwoman, Althea D. Weaver said, “We must work together to be effective and profitable in the county.”

Officers of the African American Caucus, an official auxiliary of the North Carolina State Democratic Party were in attendance. They indicated the main purpose of the auxiliary is to promote political participation and to address and execute the uppermost needs, desires, and concerns of Black voters within the Democratic Party.

Elections were held for county party officers and the 2023-2024 state executive members. The outcomes are:

County Party Chairwoman – Althea D. Weaver

County Party 1st Vice Chairman – Dwight Sheppard

County Party 2nd Vice Chairwoman – Kimbrie Esters

County Party 3rd Vice Chairman – Hakeem Brown

Secretary – Rachel Mitchell

Treasurer – Gloria Purdi